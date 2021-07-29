What is average K/D in Modern Warfare: How to check your stats

Modern Warfare’s multiplayer lobbies are incredibly competitive, but what is the average KD in the popular FPS game?

There’s no denying how challenging Modern Warfare can be, particularly when you’re facing off against similarly skilled players. Combine the controversial SBMM system with a blisteringly fast TTK and you have a recipe for a tough FPS shooter. In fact, maintaining a positive kill death ratio can be very tricky.

While your Modern Warfare KD won’t translate over to Warzone, it can be fun to blow off some steam in smaller-scale matches. This is especially true if you wish to simply gun for kills and get straight into the action.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to see what the average Modern Warfare KD is and wonder where you stand, then you’ve come to the right place.

What is the average KD in Modern Warfare?

Like Black Ops Cold War, the average KD in Modern Warfare sits around the 0.80 to 1.5 mark. This is largely down to the fast TTK and introduction of SBM, which makes going on massive multi-kill tears much harder.

If you have a KD that is higher than 0.80/1.5, then you are performing above the average player. Those who place below this threshold are below the average, meaning you die more times than you secure kills.

Of course, your KD will change depending on the game modes you play. Those that enjoy playing objective-based game modes will likely have a lower KD than those who purely play for kills.

Advertisement

How to check your KD in Modern Warfare?

If you wish to check your KD in Modern Warfare, then simply follow the instructions below.

Enter Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer. Head over to the Barracks. Scroll down to Records.

Once you’ve done that, you should be able to see your KD. If want to check your Modern Warfare KD without booting up the game, you can head over to COD Tracker and see your stats there.

Just enter your PC or console ID and you will be taken to your stats page, where you can view your KD.

Now that you know what the average KD is in Modern Warfare, you can work towards improving it.