What is average K/D in Black Ops Cold War: How to check your stats

Like most Call of Duty titles, Black Ops Cold War players will be eager to see where they place on the KD leaderboard.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer lobbies can be incredibly competitive, particularly when you face off against high KD players. Between the SBMM system and very quick TTK, maintaining a decent kill death ratio can be very tricky. While having a high amount of kills each match certainly looks impressive, your stats are only going to improve if you maintain this level of play.

For years, Call of Duty fans have been flexing their KD stats to both friends and foes alike. While having a high KD may not have any bearing on your overall enjoyment of the game, it is still something that is good to track. After all, if you wish to improve, then you at least want to know where you place amongst your competitors.

What is the average KD in Black Ops Cold War?

Like Modern Warfare before it, the average KD in Black Ops Cold War sits around the 0.90 to 1.0 mark. This is partly down to the fast TTK and introduction of SBMM that make climbing above the 1.0 threshold fairly difficult.

If you have between a 0.90-1.0 KD, then you can rest easy knowing you’re among the average. If you find yourself dying more than you get kills, you will likely find yourself under this average.

Of course, if you’re getting more frags than deaths and averaging a high amount of kills per game, then this number will be higher. Sitting above a 1.0 KD is considered good in Cold War, with many top pro players averaging around 2.0. Of course, your KD will likely be higher or lower depending on the game modes you play.

How to check your KD in Black Ops Cold War?

If you wish to check your KD in Black Ops Cold War, then simply follow the instructions below.

Head over to the Barracks. Scroll down to the Leaderboard. Select Multiplayer. Click on the Eliminations tab.

Once you’ve done that, you should be able to see your KD. If want to check your Cold War KD without booting up the game, you can head over to COD Tracker and see your stats there. Just enter your PC or console ID and you will be taken to your stats page, where you can view your KD.

As with any FPS game, we all have good and bad games and off days, so don’t get too caught up in these stats and just use them to keep track of how you’re doing overall.