What is a Fury Kill in Modern Warfare 3?

Multi-kills is one of the integral gameplay aspects of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Whenever you get multi-kills you receive medals and it also adds to your killstreak counts. One such kill combo you can get is a Fury Kill. Here is a guide on what it means in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3 ever since its release has been at the forefront of controversy within the player base. However, one thing that players agree with unanimously is that the multiplayer mode in this game is one of the most fun ever.

If you are playing the multiplayer mode, you will often end up getting multi-kills where you shut down a couple of enemies in quick succession. One such multi-kill streak you can get is a Fury Kill.

In case you are confused about how to get it, we have got you covered.

Activision Fury Kill requires 4 enemy player defeats in rapid succession

How to get a Fury Kill in Modern Warfare 3?

A Fury Kill is something that happens when you kill four enemies within a short duration. You must remember that this can only happen when you get the kills in multiplayer or Warzone. Naturally, getting a Fury Kill in Warzone is kind of impossible, but it is a piece of cake in multiplayer.

Ideally, you will never be asked to get a Fury Kill in Modern Warfare 3. However, the reason why you need to consider it is because of the weapon TAQ Eradicator LMG. In order to unlock this weapon, there is a challenge where you need to get three operator Fury Kills.

Getting this challenge done is not as hard, provided you are playing in a small map such as Rust or Shipment. You can also do it in Hardcore with a little bit of camping. If it is a big map, the chances are you will find it hard to get a Fury Kill, unless you get lucky or play a game-mode such as Domination or Hardpoint.

The best weapons to get this done will be the MCW or the Holger 556 which are two of the most powerful Assault Rifles in the game.

This is all that you need to know about Fury Kills in Modern Warfare 3.

