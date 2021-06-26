What is a Cronus Zen and what does it do in Call of Duty and Warzone?

Call of Duty: Warzone’s struggle with cheaters has resulted in some asking questions about the Cronus Zen. But what is it, and how does it aid players in-game?

Warzone, for all its success, popularity and acclaim, has experienced major issues with cheating. Raven have confirmed that over half a million accounts have been banned, but cheating remains frustratingly prevalent.

While some of the flashier cheats – like aimbotting and wallhacks – are more widely known, devices like the Cronus Zen can fly under the radar while being just as unfair.

What is a Cronus Zen and how does it work in Call of Duty and Warzone?

A Cronus Zen is a small device that players connect to their controllers or PCs. It can be used with almost any console or controller, and allows players to mod their gaming equipment to give them an inherent (and unfair) advantage in-game.

Once connected to your controller or PC, players attach ‘scripts’ to their Cronus which give them in-game benefits. Examples include increased aim assist, rapid-fire mods and no-recoil macros (meaning the Zen will essentially aid in controlling your recoil).

Because it is not an explicit ‘aimbot’ or ‘wallhack’, it can be more difficult to identify in enemy killcams. Furthermore, there are literally thousands of scripts players can download to their Cronus Zen, meaning there are incredible amounts of cheats players can exploit. This again makes identifying cheats more difficult.

What does a Cronus do in Warzone?

The video below from John Glasscock shows the Zen in action, explaining how easy it is to use and how it can equate to in-game cheating.

Be warned, it’ll probably frustrate any players set on fair play.

Is a Cronus Zen cheating?

The answer, of course, is yes. When applying and using the scripts, the device will need to access players’ game settings. That means it can be detected by Warzone’s anti-cheat software and violates the game’s usage terms.

Anyone using it therefore runs the risk of being banned from the battle royale or, indeed, any iteration of CoD they use it in. What makes the device even more infuriating is that it is incredibly easy to get hold of – available at major retailers worldwide.

Unfortunately for players wanting to play fair, Activision’s battle with cheaters in Call of Duty and Warzone looks set to run on and on.