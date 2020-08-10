What happens when you try and stop the train in Warzone?

Ever since it was added to Warzone during Season 5, fans have been attempting to stop the train that encircles the battle royale map. Here's what happens when you try and stop it.

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 saw a ton of new features and areas get added to the battle royale game, however, one of the more minor additions is that of the new train that moves around the map itself.

Advertisement

The constantly moving location has a ton of great loot there, with at least one or two chests spawning on it every match. This, combined with the fact that it doesn’t seem to stop on its own, has led some people to speculate as to whether or not the train itself can be forced to stop or, at worst, destroyed.

Read more: Warzone leaker claims private match feature coming soon

The short answer to this question seems to be no, at least for right now. Players have been dedicating themselves to try and stop the train using a variety of different methods and, like the one in GTA V, it seems impossible to stop.

Advertisement

One method tried by Reddit user BoldWarrior saw him put three or four trucks on the train tracks in one of the tunnels found on the map, only to have the train plow through them like it was no problem at all.

Read more: Frustrating Warzone Season 5 bug makes players invincible in the Stadium

It is worth noting that, at the end of each match, the train does stop of its own free will, so it may be possible to stop it and players have yet to figure out how to do it. Maybe it involves getting inside of it, maybe it involved stopping it some other way, or maybe it truly cannot be stopped. Whatever the answer, the one thing that's certain: players aren't going to stop trying to find a way.

Keep it locked to Dexerto to see if anyone cracks the code on how to stop the train in the future!