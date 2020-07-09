What CDL New York could look like if Modern Warfare GAs are ignored

Call of Duty League 'Gentlemen's Agreements' have been extremely divisive among teams since the latest Modern Warfare update. While a wide array of mechanics and guns have been restricted, some haven't complied. With the New York Home Series just days away, here’s how things could look if teams fail to reach a middle ground.

Since the release of Infinity Ward’s latest title, the highest level of competitive play has seen certain elements restricted. Various weapons and attachments have been off-limits, certain equipment has been a no-go, and even some movement mechanics have been deemed unfair and pulled from play.

Activision doesn’t enforce these restrictions through the League itself, however; these are simply agreements between players at the top of the competitive scene.

While Modern Warfare maintained a rather similar meta for the first few months of action - with the MP5 reigning supreme - a June 29 patch shook things up. As new equipment now rises to the top, pros quickly looked to establish new GAs, much to the chagrin of a few veterans.

There are two options for teams in the League. Either comply with the list voted on by the majority of players, or be blacklisted from all forms of practice. Atlanta FaZe has already fallen into this position after refusing to play with the latest set of GAs. Practice is one thing, but what could the New York Home Series look like if certain teams ignore the unofficial rules?

How messy could CDL New York get?

Kicking off on July 10, eight of the League’s 12 teams will be in action for the third last Home Series of the regular season. Among those competing will be none other than the FaZe lineup that currently sits atop the CDL standings. Their first match will be against the lowest-ranked team in the Los Angeles Guerillas.

This is a crucial showdown as the GA dispute largely stems from lower placed teams looking to offset the meta and destabilize teams at the top. At least that’s the case according to Dallas Empire’s Ian ‘Crimsix’ Porter, who demanded a change to the system on July 7.

If FaZe refuses to comply with the latest set of GAs from their very first matchup of the event, it could set the standard for the rest of the tournament. Based on their recent struggles to find solid practice, it certainly appears as though they will be competing without care for the new restrictions.

This could set a trend and have others following suit shortly after. Seattle Surge’s Ted ‘TeddyRecKs’ Kim is confident things are “going to get spicy” at the event.

“I’m not even talking about just Atlanta,” he said during a July 8 Twitch stream. “Seattle doesn’t play this event so I’m not talking about Seattle. But there is a team that’s not going to abide GAs, I know that for a fact.”

There’s no telling how many teams will play by their own rules instead of following the majority. But it appears evident that FaZe will not be alone this weekend.

With just three events left until the playoffs, and more cash up for grabs at this year’s Champs event than any year prior, things could get heated. But just how different might Modern Warfare look with certain teams refusing to play with GAs in mind? Let’s take a look.

How will Modern Warfare hold up without GAs in place?

The most discussed weapon since the June 29 patch has undoubtedly been the AUG. This powerful SMG quickly rose to the top spot following nerfs to the MP5. It’s capable of wiping enemies out in just a split moment, leading many to believe it should be plucked from competitive play.

However, this mindset isn’t universal. Many pros, including the FaZe lineup, have been practicing with the AUG nonstop. Therefore, it’s likely we see it in use throughout their series with the Guerillas.

While the AUG has been a point of focus lately, how far can things go without GAs? Well, one of the most controversial aspects of any Call of Duty release is ‘snaking.’ Pros were even concerned about snaking in Modern Warfare prior to its release. It’s one of few movement mechanics that have been on the list for quite some time.

When done correctly, player models can go prone and quickly rise to their feet, nearly turning invulnerable in the process when behind cover. Unsurprisingly, it’s considered a cheap tactic and has never been popular among the pro scene. While teams going against GAs could technically use the exploit, it’s fairly likely we still won’t see any form of snaking.

Another point of contention in Modern Warfare is smoke grenades. They’ve been out of the competitive scene for months for good reason.

While they drastically change up the state of Search and Destroy, they also have a negative effect on the broadcast. With multiple smokes coming from every player in the lobby, each round can be a blur to follow. This was the case when Modern Warfare first released.

Similar to snaking, it’s likely that all teams follow suit with this piece of equipment and keep it out of the meta. Though it wouldn’t be too big a surprise if a team pulled out smoke grenades towards the end of a map just to add insult to injury.

Ultimately, the AUG is the most likely candidate to make it through to game day on July 10. While eight teams are clearly against the weapon, others are carrying on with the SMG in play. Beyond this talking point, most GAs have been unanimous for quite some time.

Therefore, Modern Warfare likely won’t appear all too different at the elite level of competition. But a few surprises could certainly make it through on the day. Keep your eyes peeled for players going against the grain. The final events of the inaugural CDL season, including Champs, could certainly get heated.

When it comes down to the wire during the New York Home Series though, expect to see angry posts across social media if teams do actually follow through in official matches.