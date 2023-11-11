What are Operator Kills in MW3? Daily challenge explained

Modern Warfare 3 has officially been released, and players are ready to begin the grind. But confusing challenge titles have many players scratching their heads.

Need to figure out what ‘Operator Kills’ are in MW3? Then you’re in the right place.

Once MW3 opened its servers on November 10, hundreds of thousands of players flocked to the servers. The reviews have been mixed between the release of open-world zombies and new maps for multiplayer.

One of the biggest complaints so far has been with the daily challenges. On the first day of launch, multiple users experienced issues with progressing their daily challenges. Now, some users need clarification on what the challenges mean.

What are ‘Operator Kills’ in MW3?

While Operator Kills may initially seem confusing with its wording, the task itself is straightforward. To get Operator Kills, all you have to do is kill enemies. It doesn’t matter what operator the player is using.

There are no specifics for getting these kills. They can be achieved by using lethal equipment like frag or Semtex grenades. It also counts for kills from any category of gun or by knives.

The number of kills varies depending on whether the challenge is daily or weekly. But one thing is consistent regardless of the type of challenge – the challenges can only be completed in multiplayer.

