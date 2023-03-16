What are CDL Bounty matches? $10,000 contests explained

CDL Major 3 began on March 9, and is hosted by OpTic Texas.

CDL Bounty matches return for Major IV and V Qualifiers. Here’s everything you need to know about the hotly contested games with a little more at stake.

Toronto Ultra silenced the Arlington Esports Stadium by taking down the hometown OpTic Texas in the Major III Grand Finals. CDL teams take two weeks off before returning back to action on March 31 for Major IV Qualifiers. Only eight of the league’s 12 teams qualify for CoD Champs. With only two more stages remaining, teams will be hungry to make one final push for a playoff berth.

Every match means more at this stage of the season, and Bounties add an extra level of bragging rights to Qualifiers. As for teams who essentially already have a CoD Champs spot locked up, the extra wrinkle ensures squads don’t become too complacent.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming CDL Bounty matches.

What are CDL Bounty Matches?

Bounty matches are select Qualifier matches that award $10,000 to the winning team. Along with a nice cash prize, teams also earn the usual 10 CDL points per Qualifier stage win.

CDL Bounty dates

Here are the CDL Bounty match dates for Major IV.

Major IV Week 2 Qualifiers

Friday, April 7

LDN vs. BOS 12:00 PM PT

12:00 PM PT SEA vs. FLA 1:30 PM PT

1:30 PM PT MIN vs. NY 3:00 PM PT

Saturday, April 8

TX vs. NY 3:00 PM PT

3:00 PM PT TOR vs. ATL 4:30 PM PT

Sunday, April 9

LAG vs. LV 12:00 PM PT

Where to watch CDL matches

Every CDL match is streamed on Twitch from the Call of Duty account. Fans can also tune in to watch parties with former CDL pros such as Scump and Zooma.

Fans can also check out the official Call of Duty League website to find out where their favorite team ranks in the league standings.