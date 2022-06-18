What are Black Market Run contracts in Warzone?

There are a few major changes coming to Warzone in Season 4 and one of them is the Black Market Run contracts debuting with Fortune’s Keep. These Buy Station upgrades use a familiar formula but bring some all-new rewards to the table.

Season 4 of Warzone is placing a lot of focus on the game’s seedy underbelly.

Inside of Fortune’s Keep, which as the name suggests is a veritable dragon’s hoard of wealth, there are people willing to supply combatants with illegal items to get them ahead in the fight.

These special items are free for the taking for any players who put keep their foot on the pedal and beat the clock to even unlock them in the first place.

Black Market Run contracts in Warzone

Just like Supply Runs in the past, Black Market Runs will require players to make it to a buy station before time expires.

After someone picks up a contract a buy station will be designated on their map. As long as a member of the squad gets there before the end of the clock the whole team will have access to all kinds of interesting bonuses.

At launch the list will look like this:

Sequencer Grenade

Nebula V Minigun

Foresight

Specialist Bonus

Various Classified Weapons

Are Black Market Runs coming to Rebirth Island and Caldera?

There’s no official word on whether this is happening or not, but the dev blog does hint towards that fate.

In the announcement, this new contract is described as “first on Fortune’s Keep”, but doesn’t specify if both of the other maps will end up getting it or not.

Players will be able to get their hands on these new illegal goods when Season 4 goes live on June 22.