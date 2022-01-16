Welgun Warzone loadout is so “broken” it outguns meta PPSH & MP40

Call of Duty: Warzone players have got a “broken” build for the newly-released Welgun, and it could be the best gun yet on Caldera.

Plenty of different weapon types have had their moment in the spotlight in Warzone, but with the switch to Caldera and Warzone Pacific, it’s the SMGs that are back up there.

Over the last two years, SMGs like the MP5, MAC-10, OTs 9, and Bullfrog have all seen some love, but they’ve fallen by the wayside a bit as the Vanguard crop of the MP40, PPSH, and Owen Gun have started to takeover.

They’ve also been joined by the Welgun following the Season 1 update, and it’s safe to say that the new addition is pretty strong in its own right. In fact, some players believe it is “broken” with a few builds.

Advertisement

Following the SMGs arrival in Warzone, stats guru JGOD showed off a loadout for the Welgun that was “better than the MP40” with a faster TTK and movement speed.

Yet, YouTubers TheKoreanSavage and MrGodz appear to have gone one better with their build. Like JGOD, they opt for standard attachments like the Recoil Booster, Slate Reflector sight, and Hand Stop underbarrel but there are a few unique twists.

Instead of the 120mm Gawain Short barrel, they’ve gone for the 320mm SA Shrouded – which hasn’t gotten much love. They’ve opted for the Acrobatic and Fully Loaded perks instead of Frenzy and Quick, which have been incredibly popular.

Advertisement

“Broken” Welgun Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Gawain Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 48 round mag

Ammunition: Incendiary

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Perk 1: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

To get the most of the Welgun you will, of course, need to get it to max level, which means you’ll have to do some serious grinding if you haven’t already.

However, it very much appears to be worth it given just how powerful the pint-sized SMG has been to this point.