Was the FFAR secretly nerfed in Warzone? Streamer Aydan sparks silent nerf rumors

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:23

by Connor Bennett
Aydan side-by-side with an FFAR
Instagram: Aydan/Activision

Warzone star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad believes the FFAR may have suffered a secret nerf, as something appears to not be quite right with the recoil anymore. Though, not everyone is sure he’s right. 

Just like any other battle royale, Warzone has gone through rounds and rounds of buffs and nerfs, with overpowered weapons being dragged right back down to earth.

With the integration of Black Ops Cold War, a few new weapons have stood out from the pack, and that includes the FFAR. It’s a weapon that YouTuber and streamer NICKMERCS believes is the best gun in the game, and could be set to suffer from nerfs with a new update.

However, according to battle royale star Aydan, the weapon may have already been nerfed in secret, as he thinks something feels off about the recoil. 

Black Ops Cold War FFAR 1
Activision / Treyarch
The FFAR is one of the standout weapons from Cold War.

The former Fortnite professional flagged the potential changes on February 20, asking if anyone else had noticed a slight change to the assault rifle.

“So do we wanna talk about how the FFAR got silent nerfed since like 2 or 3 days ago and nothing was said? So tired of guns/attachments being changed without any line of communication and it’s up to us to just figure it out,” he tweeted. 

A handful of fellow players responded saying they’d noticed a change as well. “I feel like something with the recoil was changed, maybe the underbarrel or the task force barrel got nerfed. Who f**king knows,” Aydan added. 

 

Others disagreed though, noting that the weapon still feels as strong as ever. “IDK man that thing still hits,” added TBE Newbzz. “Raider stock feels nerfed and ADS as well,” noted another. 

Given that its supposed to be a “secret nerf,” the devs aren’t likely to reveal anything just yet. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if more players are noticing the same things, or if its just a placebo on the end of others.

Call of Duty

100T’s Tommey shares “broken” M16 Warzone loadout taking over Verdansk

Published: 20/Feb/2021 0:33

by Tanner Pierce
Instagram, @tommeyjt/Activision

The Black Ops Cold War’s M16 is one of the most popular weapons within Warzone right now and 100Thieves’ Tommey has now shown off a self-described “broken” M16 class that he’s been using lately after numerous requests from fans.

While the Mac-10, the DMR and others are known for being some of the best Black Ops Cold War guns to use in Warzone, many are flocking to the M16 lately and it’s easy to see why. With its fast fire-rate and controllable recoil, it’s easily a formidable ranged weapon, especially if you equip the right attachments.

Lately, a couple loadouts of the weapon have been floating around the community and now, one has now been revealed by 100Thieves member Thomas “Tommey” Trewren by popular demand.

Tommey’s “broken” M16 class

Activision
Tommey called the M16 loadout that he revealed “broken”.
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

In a brand-new video, Tommey shows off what he describes as a “broken” M16 class, with the video title stating that it will “change Warzone” because of how good it is. The streamer says that viewers have been begging him to show off the class after using it for a little, prompting him to oblige.

The M16, as expected, uses the Agency Silencer, which has pretty much become a standard for BOCW weapons due to its similarity to the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare guns, making it quieter and giving it a longer damage range.

The M16 also comes equipped with the 15.9″ Strike Team barrel, which Tommey says is the best one to go with right now. He brings up the fact that some attachments have secret changes that aren’t mentioned in the stat boxes for whatever reason, making the Strike Team (and, most notably, the Bruiser Grip) the best to go with.

The M16 also uses a standard 3x scope, the Bruiser Grip (more prominently citing the hidden changes the attachment provides), and the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag.

Like a lot of other loadouts right now, the Mac-10 is being run as the secondary with the Agency Suppressor, 5.9″ Task Force, Field Agent Grip, Salvo Fast Mag and SAS Combat Stock. For the rest of the class, Tommey used Double Time, Overkill and Amped, alongside a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor, all of which are pretty standard amongst competitive Warzone loadouts right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see why this M16 in particular is so good. All of the attachments, combined with the base strengths of the weapon, will more than likely help push the weapon into Warzone’s meta even further.