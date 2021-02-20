Was the FFAR secretly nerfed in Warzone? Streamer Aydan sparks silent nerf rumors

Warzone star Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad believes the FFAR may have suffered a secret nerf, as something appears to not be quite right with the recoil anymore. Though, not everyone is sure he’s right.

Just like any other battle royale, Warzone has gone through rounds and rounds of buffs and nerfs, with overpowered weapons being dragged right back down to earth.

With the integration of Black Ops Cold War, a few new weapons have stood out from the pack, and that includes the FFAR. It’s a weapon that YouTuber and streamer NICKMERCS believes is the best gun in the game, and could be set to suffer from nerfs with a new update.

However, according to battle royale star Aydan, the weapon may have already been nerfed in secret, as he thinks something feels off about the recoil.

The former Fortnite professional flagged the potential changes on February 20, asking if anyone else had noticed a slight change to the assault rifle.

“So do we wanna talk about how the FFAR got silent nerfed since like 2 or 3 days ago and nothing was said? So tired of guns/attachments being changed without any line of communication and it’s up to us to just figure it out,” he tweeted.

A handful of fellow players responded saying they’d noticed a change as well. “I feel like something with the recoil was changed, maybe the underbarrel or the task force barrel got nerfed. Who f**king knows,” Aydan added.

Others disagreed though, noting that the weapon still feels as strong as ever. “IDK man that thing still hits,” added TBE Newbzz. “Raider stock feels nerfed and ADS as well,” noted another.

Given that its supposed to be a “secret nerf,” the devs aren’t likely to reveal anything just yet. So, we’ll just have to wait and see if more players are noticing the same things, or if its just a placebo on the end of others.