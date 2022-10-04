Warzone’s worst gun might actually be dominant after buff in final season

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at [email protected]

With Warzone Season 5 Reloaded underway, CoD expert Metaphor might have discovered a loadout that sees one of the game’s worst-ever guns become an underrated beast.

The Warzone meta is constantly shifting and changing, with countless different weapons dominating the battle royale throughout its lifespan. Season 5 Reloaded came with another host of buffs and nerfs which shook things up once again.

While the likes of the Armaguerra 43 and MP40 are still the go-to, buffs to some of the less popular weapons have given them a new lease of life. In fact, the last update before Warzone 2 arrives may have finally made one of the game’s most notoriously poor weapons into one of the best this season has to offer.

Warzone expert Metaphor has put together a Dragunov loadout that makes the ridiculed Sniper into a two-shot monster.

The Dragunov has always been a forgotten weapon in Warzone. Whereas other guns in its class have enjoyed a stint in the meta, such as the Kar98k or HDR, the Modern Warfare Sniper has been stuck at the bottom of the pecking order.

However, the Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update gave the Dragunov a huge buff, boosting its damage range, maximum damage, and minimum damage. While this doesn’t make the Dragunov any easier to control, it does mean there’s a much greater reward for those skilled players who can land their shots.

If you’re thinking of taking the Dragunov for a spin in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, check out Metaphor’s loadout below:

Metaphor’s best Dragunov loadout in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 660mm Extended Barrel

: 660mm Extended Barrel Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Stock: FTAC Stalker-Scout

FTAC Stalker-Scout Magazine: 15 Round Mags

The YouTuber admitted that the Dragunov is still fairly tough to use, but the buff handed out in the recent update appears to have made it far more competitive than we’ve ever seen before.

“I did stuff in this gameplay that I didn’t even think was possible with this gun,” Metaphor said in the intro of the video. “I went absolutely crazy and honestly had an insanely fun game.”

With Warzone 2 set to arrive on November 16, now might be the perfect time to put some respect on the Dragunov’s name and add into to your loadout for the final season.