Warzone’s worst gun is actually a fast-killing demon in Black Ops 6

One of Black Ops 6’s marksman rifles is still a beast in multiplayer, despite being completely unplayable in Warzone.

The Black Ops 6 integration added many new weapons to Warzone, but only a few have made their way to the top of the meta, most being close-range options.

The XM4 is still the best and most-used weapon in Warzone, with a few other assault rifles like the GPR 91 also performing well, but the marksman rifles have been the most disappointing class of weapons for fans wanting to try something new for long-range gunfights.

The most surprising marksman rifle that underperforms in Warzone is the AEK-973, which kills too slowly and struggles with movement speed. Despite its troubles in Warzone, the AEK-973 still dominates in Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

AEK-973 still best burst gun after nerf

The AEK-973 was nerfed with the launch of Season 1, and its popularity plummeted. Despite the nerf, the AEK-973 is still the best burst-fire gun in Black Ops 6 and a great choice to use in multiplayer.

Call of Duty YouTuber XclusiveAce went into detail on the AEK-973’s stats in a video on January 10 and showed that it can still get a 3-shot kill at 46 meters with the long barrel attachment.

Timestamp of 7:05

“This gun is great. While it is quite unforgiving with that really long burst delay, it at least has the power potential to justify the fact that it is so unforgiving”, Ace explained. His preferred build for the AEK-973 only uses five attachments so you can run another wildcard instead of gunfighter.

Optic : Kepler Microflex

: Kepler Microflex Muzzle : Muzzle Break

: Muzzle Break Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock: Heavy Stock

The AEK-973 has a time-to-kill potential of 138ms if you land that one-burst kill, which XclusiveAce says “unless it’s a one-shot-kill weapon, there are really no guns that can reliably compete with that time-to-kill.”

While it’s a fast-killing demon in normal multiplayer, you won’t be able to use the AEK-973 in Ranked Play, so you’ll have to stick to the best Ranked Play loadouts instead.