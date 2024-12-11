Warzone’s visibility issues make enemies invisible and there’s nothing you can do

Warzone players are calling out issues with the game’s visibility, which are making enemies impossible to spot in darker buildings.

Players go to great lengths to give themselves the best possible chance of winning a Warzone match. Whether it’s putting together a meta loadout or tweaking their audio and controller settings, sometimes the smallest detail can make all the difference.

But none of that matters if you can’t see the enemy in the first place, and that’s exactly what’s happening on Urikstan at the moment. Ever since the Season 1 Reloaded update went live, enemies have been able to hide in dark rooms and go completely unseen.

Article continues after ad

Plenty of Reddit posts have popped up complaining about this issue, with ‘Visible_Safety_578’ sharing a clip of them being gunned down by a player who was invisible while sitting in the corner of a dimly lit room.

“It’s impossible to see in dark rooms now. It’s like the transition from light to dark has been nerfed,” said the OP.

Article continues after ad

Another player, ‘deblanco17,’ encountered a similar problem, where an enemy was able to avoid detection while camping in a corner, despite the fact they were looking directly into the room. They initially called out players using darker Operators and compared them to the infamous Roze skin, but the replies highlighted that it was a larger issue than just one skin.

Article continues after ad

One of the main causes seems to be when you go indoors after being outdoors. For a brief period, the rooms are darker, as if your character’s eyes are adjusting like they would in real life, but during this time visibility is extremely low.

But these aren’t the only time that visibility issues have caused problems. Another player posted a clip of a showdown in the Gulag, where the opponent seemed to blend into the background after shots were fired, making it very tough for the OP to track their movements.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The devs haven’t officially acknowledged the issue at the time of writing. But, with the Season 2 update not expected until January 2025 and the team’s holiday break looming, players will be hoping for a fix sooner rather than later.