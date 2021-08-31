Fastest way to kill Juggernaut’s in Warzone: Viral FAL loadout for anti-Juggernaut

A Warzone player has what might be the most perfect way to take down a Juggernaut as you can run rings around the heavy-duty brute.

As far as getting a legitimate leg up on your opponents in Warzone goes, there are plenty of tools at your disposal. You can throw together some powerful classes, use killstreaks, and vehicles to grab a win.

However, one incredibly powerful method has been to use the Juggernaut ability in matches. Just like in Multiplayer, when you become the juggernaut, you get a massive boost in armor and can wield a minigun to wipe out enemies.

The biggest drawback, though, is the speed. You meander along and this allows enemies to pick Juggernaut’s off. That can be a slow process though, given how much health they have, but there are quick counters.

In the past, we’ve seen players gang up on juggernauts with stun grenades and LMGs, giving them a taste of their own medicine. However, that’s not the way to go.

Read More: Warzone players call for night maps return but even spookier for Halloween

As Redditor LordTexugo shows, your best bet right now is to use a FAL with the FMJ perk. Why? Well, the FMJ gives the weapon a massive damage boost and you don’t have to use more than a few clips.

Plus, you don’t lose too much speed while wielding it. Just like LordTexugo does, you can easily run rings around a Juggernaut – especially if they make the mistake of trying to trap you inside a building. You can just wall bang them with shots for pretty decent damage as well.

Some players suggested that the setup might actually be “bullying” the Juggernaut, but given their strength, it’s difficult to feel bad for them.

Of course, the FAL could get changed at a later date, making this method not as strong as it currently is, but until then, keep this one in your back pocket while running around Verdansk if you ever spot a Jugg.