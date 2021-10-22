Warzone’s two-burst Diamatti TikTok loadouts you need to try

Warzone’s Diamatti pistols have been incredibly powerful at times and seem to be having a resurgence in Season 6 thanks to “two-burst” loadouts that are getting plenty of love on TikTok.

Over the last few seasons, Warzone has had a handful of broken and overpowered weapons that have prompted the devs to jump into action and send out some quick nerfs.

The Diamatti pistols from Black Ops Cold War fall right into that category as, back in the early seasons of the game’s lifecycle, they became incredibly effective in both multiplayer and Warzone.

Most players quickly leveled them up to get the akimbo perk, allowing them to wield two at once, dealing some incredible damage to foes. While they were nerfed and fell away from the meta, the pistol has been getting some love in Season 6, but it’s not the dual-wield version that is slaying enemies.

Instead, players have been experimenting with different set-ups for just the single version of the Diamatti and seem to have had great success.

TikTok, especially, has become awash with loadouts where fans have managed to get the sidearm to somewhat resemble a powerful SMG, as they’re hitting enemies with two bursts of shots and racking up eliminations at close range.

How have they done this, you ask? Well, most of the classes use the Task Force Barrel, Tiger Team Spotlight, and Serpent Wrap to help increase the damage but also accuracy and overall control. Other attachments can be tweaked to whatever you want, but those three are key.

TikTok’s two-burst Diamatti Warzone loadout

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Sound Suppressor Barrel: Task Force Barrel

Task Force Barrel Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Ammo: 30-round mag

30-round mag Grip: Serpent Wrap

As noted, players have been getting plenty of joy with the new setups, pulling it out on unsuspecting enemies and saving themselves when a situation looks dire.

Some have gone on incredible killing sprees with them, making the case for the secondary weapon to be considered as a fully-fledged SMG.

Of course, as we’ve seen before, the developers will spring into action if the weapon starts ruining things for everyone else and becomes too OP.

We’ll just have to wait and see if that’s the case once again with the Diamatti’s.