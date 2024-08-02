Warzone’s Superi 46 nerf is making MW2 favorite meta again

Warzone’s Season 5 update has shaken up the battle royale’s meta, with the Superi 46 being nerfed. And now, a popular Modern Warfare 2 SMG is rising up the ranks again.

Back in Season 4, the KAR98K and Superi 46 were added to the mix in Warzone as the newest weapons for Modern Warfare 3. They quickly became a formidable and extremely dominant duo, completely taking over the meta for weeks.

While the KAR98 was nerfed in Season 4 Reloaded, the Superi wasn’t taken down a few pegs until Season 5. In the newest update, the SMG saw its movement speed nerfed across the board. The SMG hasn’t completely fallen away from the meta just yet, but it’s not as dominant as it was.

As a result, other options have been rising up in it’s place. We’ve seen the Static-HV and AMR9 jump right up, but if you want something different, then the VEL 46 might be the better option.

That’s right, the Modern Warfare 2 favorite, which is styled on the MP7, has jumped right up into the meta thinking and has even started to be highlighted by Warzone gurus like FaZe Swagg.

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Stock: Demo RXT Stock

Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

Magazine: 50-round mag

While some MW2 guns suffer from a fair bit of visual clutter, the VEL is actually pretty clean. So much so that you can use the iron sights on the SMG without worrying too much about a different optic.

As per WZRanked stats, the VEL 46 has become the 12th most popular gun in the battle royale. On top of that, it is also the second most popular gun from MW2 right now.

Obviously, there could be further changes that mean the VEL slips away from its current position, but it is a deadly close-range option.