Warzone’s Radar Jammer nerfed again in Season 4 Reloaded update

Nathan Warby . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Radar Jammers have been causing a huge amount of frustration as of late, and Warzone Season 4 Reloaded is looking to solve the issue by reducing the Field Upgrade’s drop rate on Fortune’s Keep.

Warzone Season 4 Reloaded has arrived and there’s plenty of fresh content for players to sink their teeth into.

The mid-season update has introduced zombies back into the game for the first time since the Verdansk days in Rebirth of the Dead, and murderous machines are roaming the maps thanks to a crossover with the iconic Terminator franchise.

Raven have also taken this opportunity to introduce some quality of life changes to make Warzone Season 4 Reloaded even more enjoyable. Among them, is a reduced drop rate for one of the game’s most frustrating Field Upgrades.

Radar Jammer drop rate reduced on Fortune’s Keep

In Warzone Season 4 Reloaded, Radar Jammers will appear less frequently on Fortune’s Keep in an effort to stop them from being spammed. Players on the latest Warzone map will see the Field Upgrade spawn less frequently as ground loot and pop out of crates less often.

Radar Jammers temporarily disable the minimap of any enemy within a certain radius, as well as stopping them from calling in killstreaks. With such a useful effect, it’s no surprise that they were being used constantly on Fortune’s Keep, so the devs have moved their drop rate more in line with that of Rebirth Island.

Ever since their arrival in Warzone Season 3, the Radar Jammer Field Upgrade has been wreaking havoc on the game’s smaller maps.

The equipment’s huge radius wasn’t adjusted to suit the more compact Rebirth Island, meaning it could affect almost every enemy player on the map. This problem carried over to Fortune’s Keep before their drop rate was reduced for the first time in the Season 4 update, followed by a nerf to reduce its radius by 20%.

However, this turned out not to be enough, and matches on Fortune’s Keep were still dominated by Radar Jammers, leaving players without a minimap for much of the game.

Hopefully, now that Radar Jammers will appear far less frequently, Fortune’s Keep lobbies will be better than ever in Warzone Season 4.