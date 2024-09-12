Warzone’s most “underwhelming” weapons set to become meta in Season 6

Some of Warzone’s most “underwhelming” guns are set to become meta in Season 6 as Modern Warfare 2 weapons should see a big boost.

Even though Black Ops 6 is on the horizon, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are still getting some big changes. MW3 Season 6 has already been teased, with the Haunting event set to hit Warzone.

On the multiplayer side of things, two new guns will be added. These are the DTIR 30-06 Battle Rifle and Kastov LSW LMG. Of course, they’ll be usable in the battle royale too, but the more interesting tidbit for that is the likelihood of some big changes to Modern Warfare 2 weapons.

That’s according to WhosImmortal as he dissected what is set to come in Season 6 during his September 11 video. “Arguably the largest element of this global meta update is the buffs across the board to those less competitive options,” he said.

“This means they are likely going to target a lot of MW2 weapons. Obviously, this past year, the metas season after season have been dominated by Modern Warfare 3 weapons. We would, occasionally, have one decent MW2 weapon and then it would get nerfed a week later. They’re largely not competitive, largely underwhelming and I would expect buffs to those weapons to bring up their damage values, ideally their handling values.”

Timestamp of 3:43

As he notes, we have seen guns like the M4, RAAL, and Lachmann Sub all work their way back into being competitive recently. However, there is such an arsenal of other weapons below those that are simply an afterthought.

The Warzone guru also noted that this final meta update is likely to change one-shot snipers as well. “These bolt-action MW2 snipers that you have to run explosive ammo on, they’re going to take away the requirement for explosive ammo to one-shot,” he continued.

WhosImmortal also added that it is “a bummer” that the change is “happening so late” in the MW3 cycle. However, it is a much-needed one.