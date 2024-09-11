Warzone’s latest aftermarket part can one-shot enemies but there’s a catch

Based on previous Call of Duty titles, Akimbo shotguns usually dominate, but Warzone’s JAK Devastators mark a rare exception.

In Season 4 Reloaded, Sledgehammer Games re-introduced the iconic SPAS-12 shotgun under a new name, Reclaimer 18. Despite being successful in other titles, the devastating pump action shotgun hasn’t reached those same heights in Warzone.

Both fast-firing SMGs, the Static-HV and Striker, outclass the poor mobility shotgun, and impressive damage stats don’t make up for its pitfalls.

Some players predicted the JAK Devastators conversion kit would resolve that issue since it makes the shotgun akimbo, letting you wield two simultaneously for more firepower.

At first glance, it looked as though those predictions came true. CoD content creator Goomie discovered that each shotgun deals 180 damage, meaning you can tap both for a one-shot kill up to 2.3 meters.

Dexerto

However, Activision warned players that “accuracy and recoil control is minimal” while dual-wielding the Reclaimer 18s but assured players that “destruction is maximized.”

And it doesn’t help that this maximum destruction range only extends to 2.3 meters, limiting this conversion kit. Warzone Loadout argued that it’s hard to hit anything after this range because of accuracy issues.

Goomie explained, “It has that potential, but it seems useless outside that point-blank distance. And with its super awkward fire rate, it seems more of a niche fun type of gun.”

As a result, we expect the Static-HV to hold on to its top spot as the battle royale’s best short-range weapon. According to WZ Ranked, the Static-HV leads all guns with a 27 percent pick rate, which is better than the next most popular gun by nine percentage points.

The JAK Devastators helped propel the Reclaimer 18 into becoming Warzone’s ninth most popular option, but it most likely won’t gain any more steam than that.

Players will still have fun up close and personal but don’t expect a game-changing experience. If you still need to unlock the conversion kit, you can check out our guide on how to do so.