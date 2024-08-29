Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 brings beloved weapon skin tier for first time

Warzone’s integration with Black Ops 6 makes history for the Call of Duty Battle Royale. Mastery Camos exclusive to the free-to-play title have been confirmed for the new era.

Another year means another CoD game which in turn, means another overhaul for Warzone. The ongoing BR has seen plenty of highs and lows since its 2020 release, and the upcoming cycle with Black Ops 6 looks to be a step in the right direction.

With Omnimovement coming over, new maps on the way, as well as the return of Verdansk, there’s plenty to be excited about. Now, we know for certain the next transition is set to make a bit of history for the Battle Royale.

Article continues after ad

While Mastery Camos – the highest-tier of weapon skin in any CoD game – have long been exclusive to multiplayer and Zombies, that’s about to change. Warzone is now getting its very first batch of exclusive Mastery Camos, as announced at the 2024 CoD Next event.

Article continues after ad

Although players have been able to take their multiplayer or Zombies camos over to Warzone, the Black Ops 6 integration will be the first time in CoD history that new Mastery Camos can be earned directly in the Battle Royale.

Article continues after ad

Four Mastery Camos have been revealed for the integration scheduled for Season 1 in Black Ops 6 – roughly a month after the game’s October 25 release date. The new camos are as follows: Gold Tiger, King’s Ransom, Catalyst, and Abyss.

Gold Tiger Mastery Camo

Activision

King’s Ransom Mastery Camo

Activision

Catalyst Mastery Camo

Activision

Abyss Mastery Camo

Activision

Currently, there’s further information as to how these Mastery Camos may be unlocked in Warzone. If they’re anything like previous Mastery Camos across multiplayer and Zombies, however, players are in store for some of the toughest, most time-consuming challenges the BR has to offer.

Article continues after ad

While the first two are status, Catalyst and Abyss are both animated camos with unique visual effects.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the specific challenges are when Black Ops 6 is out in full and Season 1 follows it close behind. In the meantime, you can get some practice in with the game’s new arsenal of weapons as the Beta comes into focus.