Warzone’s infamous demon gun glitch is now ruining Vanguard multiplayer

Warzone’s infamous demon gun glitch has suddenly started affecting players in Vanguard multiplayer, and it’s making it impossible to see enemies.

Despite being one of the most popular battle royales in the genre, Warzone has established a reputation for its countless bugs and gameplay issues that constantly frustrate the player base.

One of the most well-known bugs that never seems to disappear is the demon gun glitch, a graphical issue that causes objects to transform into a giant mass of spiky textures.

This error can take place on a player’s gun, or even an enemy which makes them impossible to take down as they’re completely cloaked from sight.

Well, unfortunately for Vanguard players, the glitch seems to have spilled over to multiplayer and is now running rampant in another Call of Duty title.

Warzone’s demon gun glitch is running rampant in Vanguard

Taking to the CODVanguard subreddit, user Fatal_Overflow revealed that a “severe texture bug” was making their game completely unplayable.

Despite reinstalling texture caches, drivers, and the game, the problem continues to persist making it impossible to see enemies or navigate each of the maps.

To any Warzone player, the bug will be instantly recognizable as it’s been a huge issue in the battle royale for a while, turning players and guns into a demonic mass of textures.

For Fatal_Overflow, the glitch seems to mainly affect the terrain and in multiplayer, which means it’s basically pointless even queueing for a match.

The appearance of this graphical issue in Vanguard will be disappointing for the community as the Warzone devs are yet to find a fix for the issue, despite it being around for multiple seasons.

Hopefully, this bug can be patched out in the near future as it completely ruins the gameplay experience for players, especially in the fast-paced environment of Vanguard.