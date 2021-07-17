Warzone’s “god mode” hack has returned & is worse than ever

The worst hack to ever surface on Warzone is back and worse than ever. In this version of “god mode,” the player not only has unlimited health, you can’t even shoot a bullet into them.

If you thought killing a hacker was hard enough then you’re in for a gross treat with this new and improved Warzone hack.

Raven Software said they banned over 50,000 hackers with their wave of July bans, but it appears that they may have missed some big ones.

This new version of “god mode” is absolutely blowing people’s minds.

Improved God mode hack drops into Verdansk



Invincibility has been around Call of Duty games for years. In this version of “god mode,” a player can shoot as many bullets as they want at the hacker, but they’ll never even get a hitmarker or do any sort of damage.

Advertisement

In this clip you see the player shooting numerous magazines into the hacker with “god mode” and none of them do any damage or register as hits. At one point you even see players attempting to assassinate the cheater but the player simply just stands back up and continues to kill everyone.

One Redditor dNStreetMW said, “This is GG to Warzone. This cheat was just at a certain point soon to come and now it’s here. Godmode yea… GG Warzone game is done for.”

While another Redditor by the name of Suitable-Dingo-3666 wants to see the ultimate game of Warzone, two “god mode” users in one lobby.

Advertisement

It raises a solid point, if two players had that hack on what would happen to the game? Does it go on forever or will the gas eventually kill one of the hackers?

In an older version of “god mode,” players would still be able to shoot the cheater and register bullets, but the other person would simply have way too much health to do much damage.

Hacking has been a huge problem in Warzone for quite some time now and the community is getting impatient for Activision to implement a proper anti-cheat system. Time will tell, but for now the community’s response continues to be negative until an adequate anti-cheat is implemented.