Warzone’s Cooper Carbine has better TTK than meta NZ-41 after Season 4 changes

Joe Craven . Last updated: Jul 23, 2022

The fast-firing Cooper Carbine assault rifle has long been a solid option in Warzone Season 4 but, as recent buffs and nerfs make their impacts felt, it could just have stolen top spot from the infamously strong NZ-41.

As has been the case with every Warzone season since its 2020 launch, certain weapons become fan favorites as a result of in-game strength and favorable features.

In the ongoing Season 4, the NZ-41 has comfortably shown itself to be the go-to pick, sitting at a pick rate over 15% and boasting in-game stats stronger than almost any other AR. The Cooper Carbine has never been neglected, but it falls some way short of the high bar set by the NZ-41 and other proper meta guns.

However, recent buffs have seen the Cooper Carbine strengthened, while the NZ-41, because of its incredible power and popularity, has been nerfed.

As a result, Warzone expert IceManIsaac believes the fast-firing Cooper is now the better weapon, especially for Solos.

Cooper Carbine TTK outperforms NZ-41 in Warzone Season 4

Speaking in his July 22 YouTube video, he outlined that, in spite of the damage per magazine being higher for the NZ-41, the Cooper Carbine, thanks to a considerably better fire rate, actually kills much faster and is therefore ideal for Solos or Duos.

“If you play tight with your team,” he said, “the Cooper’s gonna have less recoil and it’s gonna kill faster… [for] Solos it is just absolutely primo to be using.”

The NZ-41 also boasts slightly better ADS speed and muzzle velocity but, because of its better recoil and fire rate, the Cooper kills considerably faster at all ranges. As a result, Isaac reckons there’s no better weapon in Warzone’s current build for Solos or Duos.

He also detailed his recommended loadout:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

On-Hand Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Depending on how confident you are, the best bet for your secondary will either be a sniper or an SMG. More confident players who can engage smartly and therefore deal with the Cooper Carbine’s slightly slower handling stats should opt for a sniper like the HDR, but players who’ll need a weapon designed for close-range should opt for a pocket-rocket like the Marco 5.

Drop in with the Cooper Carbine as one of your weapons, though, and you’ll be in a strong position from the off.