Warzone’s best meta gun nerfed again in Season 6 update

The Warzone Season 6 update brings a ton of weapon balancing changes, including a second huge nerf in a row to what is arguably the game’s most powerful gun.

Ever since it returned at the start of Season 5, the STG44 has dominated Warzone. The popular WWII Assault Rifle shot straight to the top of the long-range meta, and has remained the go-to pick ever since thanks to its impressive TTK and low recoil.

The devs are clearly aware of how strong the STG has been, as they hit it with a substantial nerf it in Season 5 Reloaded. This did very little to knock it off its perch, though, so they’ve taken another swing at it in the Season 6 update.

After a damage reduction back in Season 5 Reloaded, this time the Assault Rifle‘s range has been adjusted to make fights feel more balanced. Its maximum damage range has been reduced from 36.83 meters to 27.94, while its near-mid damage range has also fallen by almost eight meters.

Activision The STG44 has appeared in many COD titles over the years.

That’s not all, though, as the STG44’s damage modifiers have also been tweaked. Both the lower torso and arm or hand damage bonuses have been nerfed from 1.3x to 1.15x.

While this might not have a huge impact on the performance, especially if you’re an accurate player who lands head and upper body shots consistently, it does mean that the TTK will be slower if you miss the key targets.

Plus, with its damage range nerfed so drastically, the STG44 will no longer be as competitive at the longest distances and other rifles or LMGs are likely to kill much faster.

It remains to be seen how these changes impact the Warzone meta going forward. But with so many buffs and nerfs to take into account, as well as new guns like the DTIR 30-06 and Kastov LSW