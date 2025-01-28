Warzone’s best gun finally nerfed but it still might not be enough

The weapon that completely dominated Warzone Season 1 has finally been handed a major nerf, but players aren’t convinced it’ll be enough to knock it off the top spot.

The Season 2 update brings plenty of changes to Warzone in an effort to improve the state of the game, including a ton of bug fixes and quality-of-life adjustments. On top of all that, it also comes with a slew of buffs and nerfs designed to shake up the meta.

Article continues after ad

After weeks at the top of the meta, the XM4 was finally given a significant nerf, reducing its damage and range across the board and making popular attachments like the 100 Round Mag less effective. However, while it seems like a major change on paper, players aren’t convinced it’ll make a difference.

After the Season 2 patch notes dropped and revealed the XM4 changes, plenty of players took to social media to express their concerns.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Not enough to shift the meta in my opinion,” said one player.

“Doesn’t change anything, it will still fry close and mid-range,” said another. “Another season of XM4/Jackal/Bizon meta.”

Fans over on Reddit shared similar views, calling the balancing update “lazy” and claiming that it won’t be enough to make meaningful changes to the meta.

“XM4 needed to be nerfed into the ground. Damage range and 15% more recoil isn’t going to cut it,” said the OP. “To make things worse, the only other AR that competed with it (GPR) also got nerfed.”

Article continues after ad

“XM4 will still be meta, even with this the recoil will be low plus 100rd mag. If anyone struggles they’ll just use gunfighter,” said one player in the replies, while another called out how long both that and the Jackal PDW have been the dominant picks:

“This is the worst meta of all time. Worse than the RPK meta. We’ve been using the XM4 and Jckal since the first BO6 Beta in October…”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Although players aren’t convinced that these changes alone will knock the Assault Rifle off its perch, the new Cypher 091 could provide some competition. New weapons tend to be strong in their debut season, so be surprised if the Cypher and returning PPSh-41 are top-tier picks in Season 2.