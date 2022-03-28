Warzone’s akimbo shotguns are absolutely deadly after Season 2 meta buff

The akimbo Double Barrel shotguns are back to being pretty deadly in Call of Duty: Warzone following the Season 2 reloaded update, and could be a sneaky riser when it comes to secondary weapons.

For the last few months, the meta in Call of Duty: Warzone has been a pretty settled one, with Assault Rifles and Sniper Rifles sitting atop of the pile when it comes to matches on both Caldera and Rebirth Island.

There are plenty of players, though, who are still experimenting with non-meta weapons, looking to break the cycle and have a bit of fun with some underused guns.

That includes shotguns, which have had their moments in Warzone – especially at the start of the integration with Vanguard, as the Akimbo version of the Double Barrel shotguns were pretty broken. While they may not have one-shot potential anymore, they’re still pretty solid.

Yes, that’s right, if you’re looking to shake up your loadouts and run a new secondary weapon, then the Double Barrel shotguns could be pretty viable. Why? Well, as TimTheTatMan points out, all the Vanguard shotguns were given a damage buff with the Season 2 Reloaded update.

The popular streamer highlighted the powerful side-arms in his March 27 video, showing that the Akimbo duo can still knock enemies to the ground with just two shots – but you don’t need some of the other meta attachments.

Popular choices like the Wilkie Huntsmen barrel, Slate Reflector optic, and Hollow Point rounds are done away with, being replaced by the Sawed-Off barrel, SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x, as well as Buck and Slug rounds. All in all, the build is good enough for double-digit kills.

TimTheTatMan two-shot akimbo shotgun loadout for Warzone

Muzzle: M97 Choke

M97 Choke Barrel: Sawed-Off

Sawed-Off Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Underbarrel: Blocked by Akimbo perk

Blocked by Akimbo perk Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Magazine: None

None Ammunition: Buck and Slug

Buck and Slug Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Perk 1: Akimbo

Akimbo Perk 2: Quick

While the shotguns are not likely to take over the meta completely, seeing as they no longer one-shot enemies like before, they are still pretty solid.

So, if you’re looking to have a little fun on Rebirth Island at least, you may as well try them out and see what damage you can do.