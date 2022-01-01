Warzone YouTuber reveals shotgun loadout better than “OP” Double Barrel

Warzone players are constantly finding the best loadout to take over the game, but a YouTuber has revealed a shotgun class that is even better than the high-damage Double Barrel.

With over 150 weapons in Warzone, players are discovering new loadouts every day that rise and become the meta.

One loadout that has taken the battle royale by storm is the akimbo Double-Barrel shotgun class which works like the snake-shot pistols.

This setup allows players to melt enemies in the blink of an eye, but a Warzone fan has found its match in the Einhorn Revolving shotgun.

Warzone YouTuber shows shotgun loadout better than Double Barrel

YouTuber ‘WhosImmortal’ is a content creator for Warzone and in one of his latest videos, he has built the ultimate shotgun loadout with the Einhorn Revolving.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone players furious as streamer cheats for a month without ban

He claims that this shotgun “is a little more broken and under the radar… It is a 2-shot at max.” Here are the attachments he uses:

Einhorn Revolving loadout

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Klauser 710mm 02B

Klauser 710mm 02B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Reisdorf Folding

Reisdorf Folding Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: 12 Gague 5 Round Cylinder

12 Gague 5 Round Cylinder Ammunition: Incendiary

Incendiary Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Perk: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Perk 2: Fully Loaded

Immortal goes for the M97 Full Choke as well as 12 Gague 5 Round Cylinder with Incendiary rounds as all of these attachments contribute massively to allow this to kill faster than the Double-Barrel.

In his gameplay, he shows off the power of the Einhorn by one-shotting multiple enemies as well as still having extra bullets to spare. This shotgun has five bullets while the double only has four at most if you use the akimbo attachment.

Advertisement

Another essential part of this loadout is the accuracy and ADS speed of the shotgun. Immortal said that you need to be aiming down sights as that is the most effective way to create the one-bullet kills.

Read More: Warzone player finds perfect Rebirth Island successor and James Bond fans will love it

While the Double-Barrel continues to pick up speed and will likely be nerfed when the devs return from vacation, you will definitely want to give this shotgun loadout a try.