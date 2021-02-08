Logo
Warzone YouTuber reveals how “fishy” weapon changes are impacting the game

Published: 8/Feb/2021 5:11

by Brad Norton
Warzone gameplay
Activision

Secret weapon adjustments appear to be all too common in Warzone, according to detailed breakdowns from popular Call of Duty YouTuber ‘JGOD.’

Despite patch notes accompanying every Warzone update, there are supposedly a good number of tweaks that fly under the radar. From weapon buffs and nerfs to attachment changes that could make your loadouts feel completely different.

Why these tweaks are excluded from the overview remains a mystery. Though it could be an increasingly frequent issue as the seasons roll on. No weapons are safe from these stealth updates and some could have already gone unnoticed for weeks. 

One of the most intricate studies, conducted by JGOD, highlights just how severe some of the latest sneaky updates have been. Here’s how these “fishy” adjustments are impacting Warzone today.

Warzone gameplay
Activision
Warzone’s weapons appear to be changing without us knowing.

The most recent area of focus has been on Barrel attachments. These are intended to help weapons when it comes to bullet velocity and fire rate. Though a recent update has reportedly altered this attachment when it comes to Assault Rifles and Tactical Rifles.

Without directly nerfing the weapons themselves, secretly nerfing this attachment feels as real as any proper nerf. “You essentially nerf the weapon even though nothing has changed,” JGOD explained. “The [Barrel] being [powerful] is what made it part of the meta.”

For a specific example, the Titanium Barrel “was pretty broken for the AUG and the M16 because of how much it increased the bullet velocity but also increased the fire rate.”

With a new wave of secret changes under the hood, the effectiveness of this attachment has now been halved. The Titanium Barrel went from providing the best velocity of any Tac Rifle to being identical with four other Barrels.

Given this extreme change that landed in Warzone without being addressed, there could be “a lot of other subtle changes” according to JGOD.

In another instance, the base version of the XM4 was recently buffed in Warzone without confirmation from the devs. The velocity of the base weapon was brought in line with every other base AR in the game. Though Barrel attachments still haven’t been tweaked in light of this change.

As a result, four of seven Barrells now actually reduce the gun’s power, rather than providing any buffs. You should steer clear of the Reinforced Heavy, Extended, Takedown, and Task Force Barrels for the XM4.

JGOD has asked a number of times for more detailed patch notes, but the devs are yet to respond at this point in time. Perhaps future updates will come with every single tweak if the community demands it.

For the time being, however, there will continue to be a number of “fishy changes happening without us knowing.” You can check every secret change with JGOD’s spreadsheet here.

Dylan on stage for the Royal Ravens
Call of Duty League

The revamped London Royal Ravens lineup for 2021 features many of Europe’s most accomplished players but will they be able to outperform the world’s best teams in one of the most competitive years in Call of Duty history?

Keeping the same approach from 2020, the Royal Ravens have remained true to their fanbase. Rather than grabbing North American superstars or signing up and coming prospects from the Challengers scene, the London-based franchise has recruited yet another full-EU lineup.

For fans of last year’s team, a number of familiar faces are back once again. After somewhat coming into form at the tail end of the year, with a fourth-place finish at Champs, the core of the roster is looking to build off that momentum in 2021.

While it might be easy to overlook them at first, Ravens could prove to be an increasingly difficult matchup for even the best teams as the next CDL season gets underway.

London Royal Ravens CDL 2021 roster

Player Previous Team
Thomas ‘Dylan‘ Henderson
Alex ‘Alexx‘ Carpenter Minnesota ROKKR
Trei ‘Zer0‘ Morris
Sean ‘Seany‘ O’Connor
Marcus ‘Afro‘ Reid House Tarth (EU Challengers)

Europe’s chance to topple the world’s best teams

Throughout 2020, the Ravens roster was constantly in flux. While the twins Bradley ‘wuskin’ Marshall and Matthew ‘Skrapz’ Marshall didn’t miss a week, the remaining spots were in rotation for much of the year. Naturally, it’s tough to build on a foundation when pieces are being shuffled.

When Dylan, Seany, and Zer0 joined the mix, however, they were soon locked in for the remainder of the season. Once this trio entered the fray together, they were able to knuckle down and improve over time. This helped pave the way for a stunning Champs run that eclipsed all expectations.

Now, they have a chance to build off this late improvement and capitalize with a full year of growth. 

Bolstering the team this time around is Alexx, another seasoned European. In the complete inverse, Alexx is coming from a year with the Minnesota ROKKR, a team that started strong but dropped off over the course of the year.

Together, this group of players has every chance to be one of the strongest teams the region has ever put forward. They all have years of experience behind them and know what it takes to hang with the very best in the world.

That being said, the Ravens certainly got off to a rocky start in the Kickoff Classic. They fell short in a scrappy battle with Paris Legion that went the distance. Despite dominating the Control game mode with a 3-0 win, they fumbled in both Hardpoints and failed to find their groove in the final S&D.

It’s important to note that with the league being online again in 2021, almost every CDL player has moved to the United States to compete. Unfortunately for the Ravens, this opening showcase went down with Zer0 still playing from the United Kingdom. 

There’s no telling if he’ll be able to relocate in time for the actual season, yet he was still holding his own even with a major ping disadvantage. 

By no stretch will 2021 be an easy year for the Ravens. They’ve got their work cut out for them to defy expectations. If they hope to place among the top teams at any given Major, they’ll need one hell of a run.

But they’re the only real team with a chance of putting a non-NA franchise well and truly on the map. It’s a safe bet this EU squad will remain competitive against the very best and occasionally cause some upsets as 2021 gets underway.