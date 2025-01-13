Warzone Verdansk leaks point to return of fan-favorite Black Ops 3 map

For months, Warzone players have speculated over when exactly Verdansk will return, with the only confirmed timeframe so far to be Spring 2025. Now, a leak of details about the map could point towards one of the most beloved jetpack maps coming back into Black Ops 6 multiplayer.

While Black Ops 6 launched to huge fanfare, and players broadly impressed with how the game plays and feels, one major complaint since day one has been the quality of the maps.

The return of Black Ops 4’s Hacienda was welcome in Season 1, and it now looks as though developers Treyarch could be dipping into the history books once again by remastering a map that’s almost a decade old.

While nothing is confirmed, and this is just based on information from leakers, it’s definitely going to be a welcome prospect for many players who miss the older games.

Fringe returning in Black Ops 6?

One of the most popular maps in Black Ops 3, and of the jetpack era in its entirety, Fringe had very few haters when it launched in 2015 – and now it could be coming back.

On January 13, popular COD leaker TheGhostOfHope posted that Verdansk will be returning in Season 3 of Black Ops 6 and Warzone, which is expected to be in or around March.

He then followed this up with a little teaser, saying that “Fringe is on Verdansk.”

While this is exciting, and suggests that Verdansk will arrive in a way we’ve never seen it before when it returns, this has obviously piqued the interest of multiplayer players, too.

Recent Treyarch games have made a habit of remastering old maps but predominantly the likes of Raid, Standoff, or Summit, from Black Ops 2 or Black Ops 1.

They’ve rarely dipped into the more recent bank of maps that are still brilliant, but with Hacienda and now possibly Fringe, it looks as though they’re ticking off a list of the maps we said need to be remastered in BO6.