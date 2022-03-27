Warzone & Vanguard players furious as new Armaguerra SMG camo progression is broken

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard players are extremely frustrated with Activision as the new Armaguerra 43 SMG isn’t tracking its camo progression properly.

Vanguard has been a nightmare for people that have been grinding for Atomic camo. Ever since its November 2021 release, players have been stuck dealing with challenges not progressing or the impossible challenges.

With Season 2 Reloaded dropping for players, they got access to a new gun, the Armaguerra 43, which has proven to be strong across both Warzone and Vanguard.

While people are using it and trying to get the mastery camo, they realized that, once again, stats aren’t tracking properly and they want answers.

Warzone & Vanguard Armaguerra camos are broken

Many people took their frustrations to Twitter and Reddit as they realized that their camos aren’t being recorded on the newly released Armaguerra.

Armaguerra 43 mindgames camo is bugged and not tracking… grinded all day for gold and can’t even accomplished that now because of this bug please fix soon…. — Greg Mountfort (@GregMountfort) March 23, 2022

Players like ‘Greg Mountfort’ discovered that the “Mindgames” section of the submachine gun doesn’t actually count toward anything. These challenges make you get kills while using a certain loadout, which can be a bit hard. So not having it count can be quite annoying.

Redditors even took out their frustrations, with one replying “surprised?” This has been a theme with newly released weapons, and even Vanguard Zombies camos aren’t in Warzone yet.

The good news for players is that Sledgehammer Games is fully aware of this issue and addressed it in a tweet.

🐛 Investigating: Challenges in the Mindgames Camo Category for the Armaguerra 43 SMG are not correctly tracked.https://t.co/mzkP8daA0q — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) March 25, 2022

On March 25, they informed people on their Trello board that they are working on a fix for the newly released Armaguerra.

Some players have said it is working now, but others are still having issues. So if you are someone whose challenges aren’t tracking, you may want to hold off using this until SHG confirms a fix.