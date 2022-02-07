Warzone & Vanguard getting “Armored War Machines” in Season 2

As fans await the arrival of Warzone and Vanguard Season 2, the Call of Duty team has revealed that Armored War Machines are set to take over both titles.

There have been many leaks leading up to the February 14 release date of Season 2. Between new weapons, modes, and maps the hype has been building.

From previous intel, we found out that Ground War is set to return in Vanguard. While in Warzone there have been claims of a new vehicle that is coming.

Well, the Call of Duty social media team has fans on the edge of their seats as they teased a massive addition with the new season.

Armored War Machines coming in Warzone & Vanguard Season 2

The frontlines are getting reinforced. 💥 Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone on February 14. pic.twitter.com/B25FZDN7IY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 7, 2022

On February 7, Call of Duty tweeted out an official artwork reveal for Season 2 and captioned it, “Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to Vanguard and Warzone.” In the picture we can see a motorcycle and some heavy tanks in the background.

This has the community praying that Vanguard’s rumored Ground War is actually a remake of WW2’s War mode. KRNG Hero replied “War mode would be perfect for this CoD.”

War mode would be perfect for this cod 👀 — KRNG Hero 🚀 (@TheMarkOfAHero) February 7, 2022

Another person commented, “Ground War or War???” Fans have been begging for this to come back and it lines up with the CoD tweet as the mode has armored tanks and vehicles.

On the Warzone side, this could be confirming that the new vehicle coming is as strong as advertised. The plane is said to be strong enough to destroy Buy Stations and Loadout Drops, which could be what they are referring to with “Armored War Machines.”

With just a week until Season 2, we will have our questions answered soon. But in the meantime, check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news.