Warzone update makes fan-requested change to Fortune’s Keep

Ryan Lemay . 28 minutes ago

Freezing Buy Stations were a huge problem last season, and the issue seems to infected ground loot.

Raven Software has listened to the Warzone community and increased the amount of Buy Stations on Fortune’s Keep

Fortune’s Keep was introduced at the launch of Season 4, and the small-scale map quickly became a fan favorite among players. The map received positive feedback, but one highly requested change was an increase in Buy Stations.

Raven Software also increased the player count on Fortune’s Keep in a limited-time playlist that only amplified the Buy Station scarcity.

Popular CoD Youtuber JGOD responded to the new playlist by saying, “after the first match, I will say…I think 50 is the sweet spot with better respawn mechs, also nowhere near enough buy stations.”

Warzone developers listened to the overwhelming feedback and adjusted accordingly.

Warzone adds Buy Stations to Fortune’s Keep

Raven Software confirmed that Buy Stations are increasing from 10 to 13 on Fortune’s Keep.

The small update goes live immediately and players can jump in and experience the much-needed change for themselves. Time will only tell if 13 is the magic number or if more additions need to be made in the future.