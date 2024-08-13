Warzone update fixes unintentional Season 5 fall damage buff

After the Season 5 update, players were able to jump from higher heights without taking fall damage, but Raven Software noticed the unintended change and responded accordingly.

Mountaineer is a perk in Warzone that doubles the height requirement before fall damage becomes lethal. The lethal number is 13 meters, but with Mountaineer, it nearly doubles to around 26 meters before becoming fatal.

IceManIsaac discovered that after the Season 5 update, Mountaineer prevents death from 34 meters, up from 26, making jumping off previously unimaginable heights possible.

In addition, general fall damage also got nerfed, as you could survive a 16-meter jump when it was previously 13.

Raven Software sprung into action and deployed an update that “Fixed an issue allowing players to fall from higher than intended without taking damage.”

As a result, players can no longer jump from outrageous heights without being punished.

CoD content creator WhosImmortal responded, “The Mountaineer/Fall Damage strat seems to have been nerfed.”

Other community members mourned the loss of this strategy as it made traversing Al Mazrah much easier.

One player tagged IceManIsaac and responded, “time to wake up, the dream is over.”

“Isaac made a great video with details only for Activision to realize that’s not supposed to happen,” a second user added.

The update also fixed an issue with Trophy Systems that caused Bunker Busters to be unusable for the duration of the match. So, if you have seen less of the killstreak lately, expect that to change after this update.

Before testing, we don’t know the extent of this change. In saying that, we still expect Mountaineer to be a great perk option, and players should still consider using it.

Even if the perk doesn’t work as effectively as before, being able to jump from higher heights will always be an asset.

If players want to learn about other recent Warzone updates, check out the latest RICOCHET anti-cheat change.