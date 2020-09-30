Warzone update fixes Season 6 crashes on PS4, PC & Xbox

Infinity Ward are putting out a fix to the rampant Warzone crashes players have been reporting throughout PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC communities following the Season 6 release.

The company is releasing a quick in-game update on every platform that they hope will resolve the recurring stalls that have been filing in since the patch.

“A patch is rolling out now that resolves this issue across all platforms,” IW said. “Thank you again for your patience while we worked on a solution and if you experience any further issues, please reach out to Activision.”

This should resolve most of the issues that players have been encountering since the highly-anticipated launch of Season 6, though players should keep an eye out and report any issues that may come up.

IW and Activision were bombarded with reports and complaints after players were finding that Warzone was malfunctioning hours after downloading the full patch update.

“We're still working on this issue but do have a fix that we're hoping to release tomorrow, pending any unforeseen issues with testing,” IW wrote. “We'll provide another update when we have more to share. Thank you again for your patience.”

After the problem had been identified, the company told affected players to expect another download soon that would directly address the problems that stemmed from the new season.

On September 29, Infinity Ward launched the sixth season for Modern Warfare and its battle royale component. The update ranged from 20GB to 63GB depending on the platform, but people from all corners of the CoD player base were filinging in with outages or prolonged stalls.

About eight hours after the patch dropped, Activision Support recognized the widespread issues with Warzone and Modern Warfare that were preventing people from dropping into Season 6.

Read more: Warzone bug lets players teleport in and out of the Gulag

This isn’t to be confused with the CE-34878-0 blue screen errors on PlayStation 4 that forced community members to create a workaround fix for themselves.

Hopefully this will be the last of any issues pertaining to the Season 6 launch, though Activision and Infinity Ward will be on the case if any other problems should arise.