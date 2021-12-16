Warzone update fixes Pacific’s worst problem with weapon Bloom removed

The controversial decision to include Bloom in Call of Duty: Warzone appears to have been short-lived. Players are now reporting that Bloom has been removed from Vanguard’s weapons, removing the random elements of gunfights in Caldera.

Bloom has become a hot topic in the FPS industry in recent years. The game mechanic is a simple RnG element that can greatly randomize your fired shots, meaning that they won’t always hit the mark you intend.

Fortnite was one of the first major games to embrace it and become noted for utilizing Bloom. In recent years, other games have followed suit, including Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. Witch Sledgehammer Games’ newest FPS becoming integrated into Warzone Pacific, it brought Bloom with it.

However, it appears that the 1.50 December 15 update has secretly removed Bloom from Vanguard weapons, taking it out of the game.

Many players cottoned onto this fact quite quickly, and content creator and streamer TheXclusiveAce showed evidence of the change. It compared the before and after effects of Vanguard’s AS 44 Assault Rifle in Warzone at long-range – 71 meters to be exact.

It looks like ADS Spread (Bloom) was completely eliminated in Warzone with today's patch! pic.twitter.com/kdXhR8wo8E — Xclusive Ace (@TheXclusiveAce) December 15, 2021

As you can see, the pre-patch findings showed how influential Bloom was in combat, making the AS 44 completely unpredictable. Whereas after the December 15 patch, it’s now a lot more controlled and manageable.

Multiple players questioned the point of the ‘Accuracy’ stat, which was the determining factor in how much Bloom you suffered from. To be clear, in the example above, those are single shots fired at the same spot. A burst of AR fire won’t have zero recoil, just consistent recoil now.

With Warzone now completely free of Bloom, it begs the question as to whether or not Vanguard will follow suit and ditch the unpopular modifier.