Warzone update April 28 patch notes: Hunt for Adler and map exploit fixes - Dexerto

 Warzone update April 28 patch notes: Hunt for Adler and map exploit fixes
Warzone update April 28 patch notes: Hunt for Adler and map exploit fixes

Published: 28/Apr/2021 16:18

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Raven has announced that a brand-new game-settings update went live for Warzone on April 28 and it provides fixes for both the Hunt for Adler event (even though it’s technically ending on the very same day) and the out-of-map exploits that have been plaguing the game since the Season 3 update.

If you’ve been annoyed by some of the bugs affecting Warzone recently then you’ll be happy to know that a new update has been released that fixes a few major problems.

In addition to both the Hunt for Adler event and out-of-map exploits getting fixed, some other minor bugs also got squashed, while some of the circles also got adjusted in Verdansk Resurgance.

Raven’s official patch notes follow:

