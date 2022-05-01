Warzone TTK stats reveal criminally underused Modern Warfare assault rifle

Warzone time-to-kill (TTK) statistics have revealed a criminally underused Modern Warfare assault rifle that dominates both Caldera and Rebirth Island after the Season 3 update.

Warzone’s weapon pool naturally shifts as updates are pushed out by the developers. That is again the case following the Season 3 patch, which dropped on April 27.

Among other things, weapon balancing was high on Raven’s list and a host of changes were introduced with the update. The Cold War XM4 was nerfed considerably, as were sniper rifles as a weapon category.

As a result, other weapons are rising in prominence. One gun that remains incredibly low on the most picked list is the Oden, but TTK stats actually suggest it is one of the best ARs in the entire game.

Highlighted on Reddit by player ‘Currentsleet11‘, the stats come from TrueGameData and reveal that, at close to medium ranges, there really is no other MW assault rifle that can compete with the Oden.

While its viability drops off at longer ranges, its pure ability to tear through enemy armor and health makes it unparalleled in terms of damage.

As one user said: “The Oden has always been underrated because of the slow fire rate and recoil.”

It is true that the Oden’s kick can be difficult to control but, with the right attachments to augment its recoil and keep its handling solid, it shreds faster than almost any other weapon in the game.

Because of the kick, it is most viable at close to medium ranges and paired with a sniper (because of the nerfs, probably the HDR).

With just a 0.11% pick rate according to WZRanked, drop in with the Oden and get ahead of the curve.