Warzone TikToker wins cheeky “roleplay” bet with girlfriend after epic 30 kill game

A Warzone player has gone viral on TikTok after his girlfriend says if he gets 30 kills and wins a game, he can pick the roleplay for the evening… Guess what? He knocked it out of the park.

In each game of Call of Duty’s popular battle royale title, Warzone, up to 150 players can join in teams or as solos.

While this does open up the opportunity of killstreaks that are almost unobtainable in Apex Legends and Fortnite, it takes a really skilled shooter to reach the 30 elimination mark in one outing.

Popular Twitch streamer and TikTok content creator, IP Impact, posted a video on April 15 that has been racking up interactions – where he did just that.

Warzone player wins big bet on TikTok

His partner, Parajsa Pali, picked possibly one of the hardest challenges she could, in saying he had to win with such a high kill total. But quickly into the video, it was shown that Impact was more than up to the task.

She says: “Win this game with more than 30 kills and I’ll let you pick the roleplay tonight,” meaning if he gets the W, she will wear whatever he wants that night.

The self-professed Saiyan Sniper Prince then rolls the tape of a killing spree, where he manages to pick up the victory in exactly the way that was requested.

As seen in the TikTok above, which has almost 170,000 likes at the time of writing, the Warzone demon rotates between a sniper and submachine gun to tear through his opponents.

Once the bet had been won and it was time to cash in, the options for roleplay were obviously endless. However, while viewers might have expected that part of the wager to be kept private, a last-minute twist in the tale saw the pair dancing the night away in traditional Albanian clothing.

In the comments, IP Impact posted: “Not the role play my wife was thinking of!” Another replied: “Man, you’re way too good for this game to handle.”

Well, it might not have been the roleplay his wife was expecting, though it was certainly a fun way to celebrate the achievement.