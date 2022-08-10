Warzone TikToker reveals his Blixen loadout after one mag squad wipe

The H4 Blixen is the latest SMG to be added to Warzone.

Warzone content creator Zyro has gone viral on TikTok for wiping out an entire squad with one magazine, leaving fans wanting to know what his H4 Blixen loadout looks like.

The Blixen was the predominant Warzone submachine gun, prompting two substantial nerfs. First, the powerful SMG received damage nerfs in the Season 4 Reloaded update. The developers doubled down in Warzone’s August 8 update, further decreasing the weapon’s maximum damage.

The highly versatile firearm no longer lasers enemies from range, but the H4 Blixen is still an excellent selection for close-range combat. Both updates accomplished their goal, finally dethroning the H4 Blixen as the most selected Warzone SMG.

The Armaguerra passed the H4 Blixen in pick rate, according to WZRanked.

Despite crowing a new SMG king in town, Warzone content creator Zyro’s H4 Blixen class appears to be immune to the latest nerfs.

Zyro reveals deadly H4 Blixen loadout

Zyro is a Twitch partner and releases daily Warzone YouTube videos.

The Warzone player’s random teammate incessantly warned him to “run away,” but they quickly silenced his unfaithful teammate by taking down an entire squad with one H4 Blixen magazine.

Zyro labeled his H4 Blixen class as the “best SMG” build in Warzone.

Here is the full loadout, if you would like to try it out:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrell: Karlsson 17″ Custom

Karlsson 17″ Custom Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: Taped Grip

Taped Grip Magazine: 72-round magazine

72-round magazine Rear Grip: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Perk 1: Fleet

Fleet Perk 2: Quick

Zyro’s loadout emphasizes close-range combat and excels in simultaneously taking on multiple enemies.

An alternative is our best H4 Blixen Warzone loadout. This one maximizes the weapon’s accuracy, fire rate, mobility, and damage, making it versatile in any engagement.

Give either loadout a try for yourself and discover why the SMG still melts in Warzone.