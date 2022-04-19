Warzone TikTok MP40 loadout is perfect for dominating on Rebirth Island

TikTok is primarily be a goldmine of entertainment but it hides some great gaming tips in its underbelly. This viral MP40 loadout is a little different than usual but it absolutely wrecks shop on Rebirth Island.

There’s a new MP40 build floating around on TikTok and it is absolutely infuriating to play against.

Between its built-in agility and lightning-fast time-to-kill, there’s nothing this version of a Warzone staple can’t do.

If you want to get in on the fun and make everyone else question their sanity, then we’ve got all the details you need.

TikTok’s best MP40 loadout for Rebirth

This version of the gun veers away from the standard F8 Stabilizer and the Krausnick 317mm barrel that most players are accustomed to.

Instead, it opts for speed and stealth over long-range utility. The final result is a quick-hitting SMG that absolutely dominates the intense pacing of Rebirth Island.

Muzzle: M1929 Silencer

M1929 Silencer Barrel: VDD 189mm Short

VDD 189mm Short Optic: Krausnick ISO1M

Krausnick ISO1M Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine: .62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag

.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag Ammo Type: Hollow Point

Hollow Point Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Hatched Grip Proficiency: Perfectionist

Perfectionist Kit: Quick

Adding the Perfectionist perk back into the mix helps make up for the loss of accuracy from before and the .62 Gorenko 45 Round Mag ensures you have plenty of bullets if those long-distance fights start to drag on for a while.

The Hatched Grip is good for an additional accuracy boost and will keep your shots stable even on the most slippery of targets.

This loadout’s big advantage over its competition is based largely on its speed. While the OTs 9 is still the gun with the fastest side-to-side strafe speed, this one will still have you zooming around the map with no worry of being chased down.

If you’re looking for a good gun to pair with this beast, then consider throwing on the Volk loadout that has burst onto the scene. Featuring an awesome TTK and similarly unbeatable mobility for an AR, these two are a match made in Rebirth heaven.