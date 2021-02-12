Warzone TikTok fast Mac-10 loadout breaks stat chart & wows NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan - Dexerto

A brand-new MAC-10 Warzone class, which has been circulating TikTok in various forms, apparently turns the weapon so fast that it’s breaking stat charts and impressing the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman. Here’s how you can make it for yourself.
The MAC-10 is still one of the most popular guns in Warzone and it’s easy to see why. The weapon is known for its extremely high rate of fire, controllable recoil and high mobility — all coming without many downsides.
But what if you could make this fast weapon even faster? Well, a new loadout that’s been floating around TikTok has caught the eye of both NICKMERCS and TimtheTatman, and it does just that.
This loadout essentially turns the weapon into a high-mobility machine, with NICKMERCS even calling it the “fastest” build of the weapon to date and gameplay of the loadout proves this statement to be true.
“Fastest” MAC-10 loadout
This new MAC-10 Warzone loadout literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon.
Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force
Underbarrel: Red Cell Foregrip
Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag
Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
As one can see, every attachment increases the speed of the weapon in some way. The barrel increases the bullet velocity, the fast mag allows you to reload quicker, the rear grip gives you a fast ADS time, and the Raider Stock gives you an increase to your spring-to-fire time, as well as your ADS movement speed.
The biggest draw, however, is the Red Cell Foregrip in the underbarrel attachment, which increases your sprinting move speed and your melee quickness. This attachment really seems to be the biggest game-changer, as adding it drastically speeds up the weapon.
Still, the proof is in the pudding, and seeing this variant in action proves how fast it really is. All in all, it’s pretty safe to say that if you use this loadout, you might have a small problem aiming, but you’ll be zooming through Verdansk like the Flash.
The Call of Duty League is back for its second season and kicking 2021 off is the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, the first of three Stage 1 events ahead of the CDL’s first-ever Major. You can find everything you need to follow the event below.
Atlanta FaZe look to get back into form vs LA Guerrillas’ new roster.
OpTic Chicago start their 2021 by casually sweeping the revamped Paris Legion.
Day 3 preview: Legion vs LAG; Ultra vs Mutineers; NYSL vs Thieves – starts 3PM ET.
The CDL is back and better than ever in 2021, with lots of major changes made to the seasonal format. Now, the season is split into five Stages, each consisting of three Home Series-style events followed by a Major.
Opening Weekend, which also doubles as the Atlanta FaZe Home Series, is the first event of Stage 1 and the 2021 campaign, which means that all 12 teams will be looking to get off to a fast start in the CDL Points standings.
CDL Opening Weekend: Stream
The CoD League broadcasted their events exclusively on YouTube in the 2020 season and that won’t be changing for 2021. You can catch the whole Opening Weekend stream here, and watch any of the action you missed on the CDL’s YouTube channel.
CDL Opening Weekend: Schedule & Scores
This event is composed of four days of matches – two each on February 11-12 followed by a pair of three-match days on Feb 13-14.
Thieves dominate in CDL debut, Empire still look untouchable
High hopes for the Thieves turned into frenzied concern when they lost 0-3 to OpTic Chicago in the preseason Kickoff Classic. Now, those concerns have washed away as Los Angeles shut down an impressive Minnesota lineup in their first official match of the season. After starting the series tied 1-1, the Thieves simply started frying.
With SlasheR and Temp holding down lanes, Kenny and TJHaLy around the map creating space for a 100-point-club victory. While MajorManiak continues to play well, Minnesota heads back to the lab to prepare for their Sunday matchup with the reigning champs.
Speaking of the reigning champs, Dallas continue to look like the CDL 2021 favorites just months after winning the inaugural season’s championship. The team had to drop Clayster in the swap to 4v4, but they still have 2020 MVP Shotzzy and he is still, on a new game, dropping absurd highlight plays.
The Surge retooled and put an entire new lineup around Octane, but that didn’t amount to much in face of a cohesive Dallas unit. Fortunately, they get a couple of days off before a much easier matchup against the London Royal Ravens on Sunday.
Matches are best-of-five (HP, S&D, Control, HP, S&D)
CDL Opening Weekend: Teams & Rosters
The rosters of all 12 teams at the CDL Opening Weekend.
All 12 teams are competing in the Opening Weekend, split into two groups. The groups are determined in a special draw that takes place before each Stage and are then redrawn after the Major at the end of the Stage.
Note: Rosters are not confirmed until the tournament starts
Group A
Team
Roster
Dallas Empire
Crimsix, Shotzzy, Huke, iLLeY
London Royal Ravens
Alexx, Dylan, Seany, Zer0
Los Angeles Thieves
Kenny, SlasheR, TJHaLy, Temp
Minnesota ROKKR
Accuracy, Attach, Priestahh, MajorManiak
New York Subliners
Clayster, Asim, Diamondcon, Mack
Seattle Surge
Octane, Gunless, Prestinni, Loony
Group B
Team
Roster
Atlanta FaZe
Simp, Cellium, aBeZy, Arcitys
Florida Mutineers
Skyz, Owakening, Slacked, Neptune
Los Angeles Guerrillas
SiLLY, Assault, Apathy, Vivid
OpTic Chicago
Scump, FormaL, Envoy, Dashy
Paris Legion
AquA, Classic, Fire, Skrapz
Toronto Ultra
Methodz, Bance, Cammy, CleanX
Make sure to follow us on Twitter, @Dexertointel, where we will be providing live coverage of this event, including map-by-map updates, daily recaps, and more.