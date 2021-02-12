Warzone TikTok fast Mac-10 loadout breaks stat chart & wows NICKMERCS and TimTheTatMan - Dexerto

A brand-new MAC-10 Warzone class, which has been circulating TikTok in various forms, apparently turns the weapon so fast that it’s breaking stat charts and impressing the likes of NICKMERCS and TimTheTatman. Here’s how you can make it for yourself.

The MAC-10 is still one of the most popular guns in Warzone and it’s easy to see why. The weapon is known for its extremely high rate of fire, controllable recoil and high mobility — all coming without many downsides.

But what if you could make this fast weapon even faster? Well, a new loadout that’s been floating around TikTok has caught the eye of both NICKMERCS and TimtheTatman, and it does just that.

This loadout essentially turns the weapon into a high-mobility machine, with NICKMERCS even calling it the “fastest” build of the weapon to date and gameplay of the loadout proves this statement to be true.

“Fastest” MAC-10 loadout

Barrel: 5.9″ Task Force

5.9″ Task Force Underbarrel: Red Cell Foregrip

Red Cell Foregrip Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Serpent Wrap Stock: Raider Stock

As one can see, every attachment increases the speed of the weapon in some way. The barrel increases the bullet velocity, the fast mag allows you to reload quicker, the rear grip gives you a fast ADS time, and the Raider Stock gives you an increase to your spring-to-fire time, as well as your ADS movement speed.

The biggest draw, however, is the Red Cell Foregrip in the underbarrel attachment, which increases your sprinting move speed and your melee quickness. This attachment really seems to be the biggest game-changer, as adding it drastically speeds up the weapon.

The result of all of this is a MAC-10 that literally breaks the stat chart for the weapon, although it’s unclear just how accurate this chart is, especially considering Cold War weapons in Warzone may or may not be a bit broken as of the time of this writing.

Still, the proof is in the pudding, and seeing this variant in action proves how fast it really is. All in all, it’s pretty safe to say that if you use this loadout, you might have a small problem aiming, but you’ll be zooming through Verdansk like the Flash.