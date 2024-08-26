Warzone temporarily removes Bunker Buster after unlimited duplication exploit

Bunker busters have been temporarily removed from Warzone while Raven Software investigates an unlimited duplication glitch.

As part of the Season 2 Reloaded update in March, Warzone added the Bunker Buster. The killstreak functions like a mortar strike and removes enemies from buildings. After picking a target, the explosive emits a gas that covers every floor and deals damage.

Players praised the killstreak as it finally provided a counter for dealing with campers in hiding spots. However, a glitch with Trophy Systems made Bunker Breakers unusable for the duration of the match.

Raven Software resolved the issue in the Season 5 update, but the patch introduced another issue. Players discovered a duplication glitch that allowed them to obtain an absurd number of Bunker Busters.

The development team quickly sprung into action and temporarily disabled the killstreak. No timetable was provided for how long the investigation will take, but players can track its progress on Warzone’s Trello board.

This glitch resembles the unlimited gas mask duplication exploit in December 2023, which made it possible to survive forever in the gas. Previously, in August 2023, a duplication exploit also emerged that enabled unlimited lethal grenades to be obtained.

Players celebrated the announcement and pleaded for the killstreak to be removed entirely.

“Keep them disabled or get rid of the gas caused by them,” one user responded. “It lingers way too long.”

“Why not permanently disable them,” a second commenter added.

To add insult to injury, Bunker Busters aren’t allegedly the only item plagued by this glitch.

“It isn’t just the bunker buster; it’s every killstreak,” a third player claimed.” My squad killed a team with 13 UAVs last night.”

Raven Software has not responded to the allegations that other items can be duplicated or if there will be a Bunker Buster nerf in a future update.