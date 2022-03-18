Warzone teaser reveals Rebirth “Reinforced” map changes: Stronghold, Boat, more POIs

Raven Software have given fans a teaser for the new Rebirth Reinforced map that is coming with Season 2 Reloaded. These changes include new POIs, Stronghold, a Boat, Docks, and more.

Warzone fans have known since the release of Season 2 that Rebirth Island would be undergoing massive changes.

With those being slated for Season 2 Reloaded, which is expected to release the week of March 21, Raven are teasing some of the new things.

As revealed in a tweet, the island is being rebranded to Rebirth Reinforced and will have some new places to drop in.

Warzone teaser shows off new Rebirth POIs: Stronghold, Boat, more



☣️ Reloaded and Reinforced, next week Rebirth Island gets a facelift.@BeenoxCODPC are you ready to drop in? pic.twitter.com/4TzHpTUONf — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) March 18, 2022

Raven Software are growing the hype for Season 2 Reloaded, as the main focus seems to be on the close-quarter map.

Advertisement

Read More: New data confirms Call of Duty fans are the most toxic in all of gaming

As seen in the picture, Security Area has been replaced with a new POI called Stronghold. While we don’t have details on it, we can see that there are a few buildings in the area and a lot of open space in the middle.

Another big thing highlighted in the overview was a giant boat. Located next to the Nova 6 Factory, a ship has been put in the water, and it appears to be accessible. Pinpointed with a red dot, we can see a bit of how the boat looks, but we didn’t get an in-depth look at it.

Advertisement

On top of those changes, there also is a new Docks POI that is joining the battlefield. Lying on the west side of the island, another boat is posted up in this location. Although it’s unknown if players will be able to loot up on the water.

In the upcoming days, we are almost certain to get more information on Rebirth Reinforced so make sure to check out the Call of Duty page for all the latest updates.