Warzone streamers think devs should “pull the plug” after disappointing Season 2 update

Warzone Season 2 sacrificed new content in an effort to address many of the long-running issues that have affected the battle royale. But after seeing the update in action, both players and streamers think more drastic action might be needed.

While Black Ops 6 multiplayer and particularly Zombies have been well-received, it’s been a rocky start for Warzone. Lobbies have been overrun with cheaters, while gameplay issues, such as slow movement, and a host of bugs have caused many players to take a break.

Article continues after ad

The devs looked to take the first step in the right direction with the Season 2 update, which didn’t bring any new content, aside from weapons, in order to “prioritize focus on gameplay tuning, adding more quality of life improvements, and addressing ongoing bugs.”

But after hopping into the new season, it appears that many of these issues and even some new ones are still around, and the community hasn’t held back.

Article continues after ad

CouRage calls out “sad” state of Warzone in Season 2

Well-known Fortnite streamer and former Call of Duty League commentator Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop posted on X that it’s “sad” to see the state that Warzone finds itself in, blaming “greed” and “too many egos.”

Article continues after ad

He then went on to call for a hard reset that reverts the game back to its launch state: “Pull the plug. Reset from Warzone 1.0 and let it be its own standalone experience. Only additive updates. No [yearly] resets that gut the game. MW19 engine is still by far the best. Full court press on hackers. Lawsuits on every cheat website. As deep of an anti-cheat as Riot’s Vanguard.”

He wasn’t alone, either, as many other streamers replied.

Article continues after ad

“So sad to look at the state of the game and community these days. Makes me not even want to log on,” said ModernWarzone.

“Has to be done soon or it’ll be too late (if it isn’t already). Same exact thing happened with H1Z1,” added HusKerrs.

Article continues after ad

“The compartmentalization over there and lack of willingness to work together towards a common vision has completely killed the game,” agreed Speros.

JGOD also made a video titled “It might actually be over,” where he broke down many of the old and new issues still impacting the game. These included the Mountaineer Perk not working properly, Utility Boxes still being deployed in the final circle, and hackers still ruining lobbies.

Article continues after ad

After most of Season 1 was plagued by the same issues, JGOD called it “unacceptable” that players might have to wait another 50 days for the next major update.

The next big update, Season 3, is also when Verdansk is expected to return, which fans hope will be the lift that Warzone needs. But there’s clearly still plenty of work to do before then if they’re going to win players back.