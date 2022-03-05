Warzone streamers thank devs for “amazing” Vanguard Royale mode

The Warzone community, including streamers, are applauding Raven Software for the changes to the Vanguard Royale mode and are calling it “amazing.”

Warzone Pacific Season 2 was released on Valentine’s Day and it has seen tons of love from players.

However, arguably the biggest update came on March 2 when the devs revealed that they made some monumental changes to Vanguard Royale.

They increased the player’s health by 50 points, which raised the TTK on all weapons. After a couple of days of playing it, streamers are thanking the devs for this perfect change.

Warzone streamers happy with Vanguard Royale changes

Content creator IceManIsaac led the charge in taking a moment to appreciate Raven Software in a tweet for listening to the community.

Vanguard Royale is amazing @RavenSoftware

– 50 more health

– No MW/CW guns

– Loadout drops early

– UAVs left in for $6,000

– No dead silence/heartbeat/stuns

– Constant in game events (fire sale, etc) The future is looking bright. Well done! 👏 — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) March 4, 2022

He tweeted, “Vanguard Royale is amazing Raven Software. The future is looking bright.” Isaac also rattled off the list of things he was happy with, which was highlighted by the health buff.

Fellow Warzone expert, TrueGameData was another person that was extremely pleased with this change to the mode. He called the recent changes a “massive W,” and is excited to play the revamped version of Warzone.

An extra 50 base health coming in VG Royale soon! UAVs back but expensive! Massive W. This will be a ton of fun to play. Adding 300 health to TGD right now so you all can find the meta before the mode even releases https://t.co/9dZRKQJAFM — 𝗧𝗿𝘂𝗲𝗚𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@TrueGameData) March 2, 2022

Even TeeP joined in on the praise and called this “a step in the right direction.” Devs said that they would be more clear with their community and fix the game’s biggest problems.

We have seen signs of that in the wake of the broken Iron Trials meta, planes ruining matches, and these changes to Vanguard Royale.

If there has ever been a time to be a Warzone fan it’s now as Raven Software are determined to make sure they have a playable game.