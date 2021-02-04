Logo
Warzone streamers Symfuhny & BobbyPoff suggest ban wave made huge impact

Published: 4/Feb/2021 14:55 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 14:56

by Jacob Hale
symfuhny and bobbypoff warzone streamers
Activision/BobbyPoff/Symfuhny

Symfuhny Warzone

Top Warzone streamers Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier and BobbyPoff have suggested that the recent ban wave has made a huge impact, saying they’ve run into no hackers since Activision’s update.

On February 2, Activision confirmed that they have an anti-cheat system in place in Call of Duty and, more importantly, they had banned a further 60,000 players as a result.

Much of the reaction to the news was actually quite negative. Most players are concerned about how easy it is for hackers to just make new accounts to play on, rendering this wave somewhat useless if so.

Streamers such as TimTheTatman didn’t think much of the ban wave — as shown in the clip below — but it may have actually done more good than people expected.

According to Symfuhny and Bobby, they’ve not actually encountered any cheaters at all since Activision’s update, having died to them multiple times a day prior to that.

Symfuhny said: “I’ve played eight hours yesterday, an hour and a half today, and I haven’t died to a cheater once I don’t think.”

Bobby said pretty much the same thing as Symfuhny, too. “Two days ago I ran into nine hackers. Yesterday I ran into three hackers. Today, I’ve run into zero hackers. With the last update, it basically reset all the coding for all the cheating companies, so they’re scrambling to try and get all their software up and running.”

Poff added that he’s “really surprised” the hackers aren’t back yet, as they normally return fairly quickly, so he’s hoping Activision will be quicker off the mark next time there’s an update and the hackers get going again.

It’s possible that the devs are taking more strenuous measures to shield against hackers now, especially with stars such as Vikkstar going viral by announcing their plans to quit playing the game.

The biggest test will be after the next Warzone patch, which is when cheats are usually refreshed and working again — hopefully, the number of hackers will still be severely depleted.

Best M16 Warzone loadout: M16 attachments, perks, more

Published: 4/Feb/2021 13:41

by James Busby
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War Warzone Warzone Season 1

The iconic M16 assault rifle has dominated Black Ops Cold War lobbies since the game’s launch, but now players have seen how devastating it is in Warzone. 

While the burst ARs have never historically done well in Warzone, the M16 is quickly proving this wrong. In fact, Black Ops Cold War’s burst rifle is wreaking havoc across Verdansk thanks to its highly accurate firing pattern, incredible range, and high damage. This Tactical Rifle can shred through a fully armored player in just a few bursts, making it extremely lethal across all distances. 

If you’re after a reliable rifle that can effortlessly secure you plenty of kills, then the M16 is one gun that you’ll want to add to your arsenal. In order to help you get the most out of the M16 in Warzone, we’ve outlined the best loadout, and the attachments you be using to help you dominate the competition.

Best M16 loadout for Warzone

M16
Activision / Treyarch
The M16 is one of the few burst rifles that is actually worth using.
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.3″ Titanium
  • Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip
  • Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd Drum

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Ghost
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

This specific M16 build is all about boosting the gun’s rate of fire, while also greatly reducing its horizontal and vertical recoil. In fact, these attachments make this particular M16 ridiculously powerful. The AXIAL Arms optic provides a 3x magnification, offering a clear sight that doesn’t clutter the screen and gives the gun great precision across multiple engagement ranges.

The M16 has a lot of vertical recoil and subsequent firing will see the gun gradually creep up the screen. Fortunately, the Field Agent Foregrip keeps the M16 steady no matter how many shots you fire off. This attachment is a must if you wish to utilize the 16.3″ Titanium barrel.

M16 Black Ops Cold War
Treyarch
This loadout really does pack a punch.

This particular barrel increases the M16’s fire rate, reducing the downtime between shots. While it won’t enable you to compete against the likes of the lightning-fast MAC-10 and MP5 loadouts, it will at least give you a fighting chance. 

 

Of course, this attachment does come at a cost. However, the reduction in damage range is alleviated by the Agency Silencer. Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the STANAG 60 Rnd Drum.

While it may reduce your ADS time, the added ammunition will keep you in the thick of the fight that much longer. After all, being able to take down multiple foes with deadly bursts will always be beneficial.

If you want to keep updated with all the latest Call of Duty news and updates, then follow us over on @DexertoIntel.