Warzone streamers Aydan & FaZe Kalei consider switch to Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone’s new Pacific, Caldera map, and Vanguard integration have failed to secure the game’s renaissance. Instead, popular pros and streamers like Aydan and FaZe Kalei are considering a pivot to rival BR, Apex Legends.

For months upon months after its March 2020 release, Warzone was the most-watched battle royale on Twitch. Eventually, the game’s solitary Verdansk map grew stale and Apex Legends overtook the title in November 2021.

Hopes were high for a Warzone renaissance arc with Vanguard’s integration and the debut of its first new large-scale map, Caldera, in December 2021. But those aspirations were short-lived, as a number of issues plague the game.

Advertisement

Warzone’s quality testers are still apparently on strike, the game has invisible skins, and the holiday update’s Krampus introduction simply infuriated players. And now, some of the biggest streamers are tilted to the point that they’re looking elsewhere.

Warzone pro Aydan switching to Apex Legends (for now)

Today is the first day I am not going to play Warzone. Gonna be tough for sure and hurts the feels, but that game sucks and needs some changing before I hop on again. Silver 1 in Apex, goal is to hit Platinum tonight! 😆 — NYSL Aydan (@aydan) December 29, 2021

As Aydan explained in a December 29 tweet, he is taking a break from Warzone and prioritizing Apex Legends. This comes shortly after NICKMERCS urged streamers to follow in his footsteps and leave the game for Apex’s greener pastures.

It also comes directly after Aydan called for a ranked playlist in Warzone, a competitive mode which exists in Apex and has been ignored by CoD’s devs for over a year now.

Advertisement

And, while Aydan is shifting to EA’s battle royale to scratch his competitive itch, he’s not alone. FaZe streamer KaleiRenay teased the idea of swapping over, as well.

FaZe Kalei considers Apex during Warzone frustrations

we should just all switch to apex — FaZe Kalei (@KaleiRenay) December 27, 2021

In a response to Aydan’s original tweet saying how “refreshing” Apex was, Kalei poked at the premise of switching titles too. Not holding any punches, she put it very simply: “We should just all switch to apex.”

With Warzone’s viewership numbers and tournament prize pools, it’s hard to imagine people fully moving away. But it’s still a concerning pattern. A new map wasn’t enough to bring NICKMERCS back from EA’s grips, so one has to wonder if others will follow in his path.