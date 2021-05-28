 Warzone streamer who won $10k in Twitch Rivals banned amid cheating claims - Dexerto
Warzone streamer who won $10k in Twitch Rivals banned amid cheating claims

Published: 28/May/2021 12:56

by Jacob Hale
Warzone

A Twitch streamer who has long been rumored to be cheating in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone tournaments, including Twitch Rivals, has been banned from the platform.

Warzone’s cheating problem has grown worse and worse in the months since it launched, despite numerous ban waves from Activision that have seen over 500,000 accounts banned since March 2020.

While Activision may not have banned him yet, Twitch has taken action against rumored Warzone and Cold War hacker AAmerica, who has won a decent amount of money from various tournaments including Twitch Rivals.

The streamer’s Twitch channel now just returns the classic ‘This content is unavailable’ text, showing that he’s been banned from the platform.

Despite Warzone’s popularity, hackers and cheats still run riot in Verdansk.

AAmerica “cheating” clips

Lots of top names in the Warzone scene caught on to what had happened, as well as numerous clips of AAmerica allegedly cheating during Cold War tournaments being shared far and wide.

Back in January, AAmerica won $10,000 from the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament, as well as a $1,000 prize for being named MVP. The tournament itself, though, was marred with controversy, including one player being banned from the tournament over cheating accusations.

One player who tweeted about AAmerica’s ban was NRG content creator IceManIsaac, who said: “Apparently Twitch doesn’t take kindly to streamers cheating them out of $10,000+ in Rivals tournaments.”

After he was banned and other top names started tweeting about it, AAmerica tweeted saying that people can “believe what they want,” adding that he had received death threats regarding the situation.

He then tweeted that people are just “using his name for clout.”

It hasn’t been proven yet that AAmerica was cheating in these tournaments or at all, but the community definitely appears to have made its mind up.

If he was cheating in Twitch Rivals, it’s not clear whether Twitch can take their money back, but it goes without saying he’s unlikely to be invited ever again.

