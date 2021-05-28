Warzone streamer who won $10k in Twitch Rivals banned amid cheating claims - Dexerto

A Twitch streamer who has long been rumored to be cheating in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone tournaments, including Twitch Rivals, has been banned from the platform.

Warzone’s cheating problem has grown worse and worse in the months since it launched, despite numerous ban waves from Activision that have seen over 500,000 accounts banned since March 2020.

While Activision may not have banned him yet, Twitch has taken action against rumored Warzone and Cold War hacker AAmerica, who has won a decent amount of money from various tournaments including Twitch Rivals.

The streamer’s Twitch channel now just returns the classic ‘This content is unavailable’ text, showing that he’s been banned from the platform.

AAmerica “cheating” clips

Lots of top names in the Warzone scene caught on to what had happened, as well as numerous clips of AAmerica allegedly cheating during Cold War tournaments being shared far and wide.

another clip staring at my teammate through the wall wrapping back pic.twitter.com/FI3drU44Y9 — Taylor (@9Simz) May 27, 2021

Back in January, AAmerica won $10,000 from the Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl tournament, as well as a $1,000 prize for being named MVP. The tournament itself, though, was marred with controversy, including one player being banned from the tournament over cheating accusations.

One player who tweeted about AAmerica’s ban was NRG content creator IceManIsaac, who said: “Apparently Twitch doesn’t take kindly to streamers cheating them out of $10,000+ in Rivals tournaments.”

AAmerica just got banned live on Twitch. Apparently Twitch doesn't take kindly to streamers cheating them out of $10,000+ in Rivals tournaments. pic.twitter.com/w7rbBOL4ZD — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) May 28, 2021

After he was banned and other top names started tweeting about it, AAmerica tweeted saying that people can “believe what they want,” adding that he had received death threats regarding the situation.

Well im deleting twitter after this twitter long, but appreciate all the reason ones people can believe what they want even tho im getting death threats and private info leaked.. If you want to keep in touch dm ill give you my snap or someting, but wish you all the best truly !💯 — ItsAmerica (@AAmericaThGreat) May 28, 2021

He then tweeted that people are just “using his name for clout.”

Kids arre really using my name for clout right now its comedy lmfaooo — ItsAmerica (@AAmericaThGreat) May 28, 2021

It hasn’t been proven yet that AAmerica was cheating in these tournaments or at all, but the community definitely appears to have made its mind up.

If he was cheating in Twitch Rivals, it’s not clear whether Twitch can take their money back, but it goes without saying he’s unlikely to be invited ever again.