Warzone streamer uses Guitar Hero controller to win match and go viral

Warzone is supposed to be tough, but one streamer has now collected a win in the BR using only a Guitar Hero guitar and is going viral for his efforts.

DeanoBeano, who popped up on most people’s radar in 2021 after hitting some sick clips using an electronic drumkit, is back in the spotlight and making opponents look silly.

This time around the musical mastermind managed to absolutely embarrass yet another opponent in route to a Warzone win, but instead of a drum set, his input of choice was a classic Guitar Hero controller.

Warzone legend wins a match while using a Guitar Hero controller

In a clip uploaded to Twitter, Deano showed off the final seconds of a tense Warzone game in which he was in the top three using his

Warzone win with a Guitar Hero controller. pic.twitter.com/Itye0PWMtl — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) June 11, 2022

The rest of the community had a field-day making jokes at the expense of the other players in the lobby.

One user joked that Dean’s musical skill was just too much for his poor opponents: “Wow he really shredded the competition…”

Another commenter got in on the fun by saying it’s not the controller at all but the player who is wielding it.

“Meanwhile, I’m out here getting butchered with my new Scuf PS5 FPS controller,” they said.

There’s no telling what he’ll attempt next, but for now Deano can rest knowing he’s safely earned the title of weirdest win of all time.